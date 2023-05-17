Sky Extends Sony Output Deal To Land ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ And ‘Gran Turismo’

Comcast-owned Sky has extended its multi-year content agreement with Sony Pictures Television on the eve of the LA Screenings.

The agreement gives Sky UK and Ireland rights to new Sony Pictures Entertainment titles such Spider-Man; Across the Spider-Verse, Gran Truism and Equalizer 3. The next instalment of the Ghostbusters franchise and several films from the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters, such as Kraven the Hunter, El Muerto and Madame Web.

TV series include The Good Doctor and S.W.A.T., which was this month cancelled and then saved by CBS following fan backlash. Sky also gets recent films such as Whitney Houston biopic Whitney: I Wanna Dance with Somebody and Tom Hanks feature A Man Called Otto.

In total, the deal comprises 600 hours of film and TV content from the Sony library. Sky has rights to sell Sony titles through its Sky Store shopfront and live and streaming rights for streamer NOW.

“Content is king, and the strength of our partnerships with the very best gives our customers access to 100,000 hours of world class content that can be streamed straight to their TV over Wi-Fi, and watched in the way they want,” said Sky Stephen van Rooyen, Chief Executive Officer, UK and Europe.

Mark Young, Executive Vice President, Distribution & Networks, EMEA, Sony Pictures Television added: “We’ve seen the media landscape become increasingly competitive in recent years, but through it all, the appetite for great content, and connecting that with audiences, never changes. We’re incredibly delighted to announce this deal and extend our relationship.”

The deal marks one of the biggest content deals between an international buyer and U.S. studio ahead of the LA Screenings next week.

Sony has closed similar agreements across EMEA with the likes of Warner Bros Discovery across CEE, Nova in Greece and with Movistar Plus+ in Spain.