Sky Documentaries Orders ‘7/7: Britain’s Day Of Terror’ For 20th Anniversary Of London Bombings

Comcast’s Sky is lining up a three-part doc for the 20th anniversary of the London bombings of 2005.

7/7: Britain’s Day of Terror (w/t), will launch on Sky Documentaries and streamer NOW in 2025, 20 years after the 7/7 bombings on July 7 2005, which killed 52 people and injured more than 700 injured as part Al-Qaeda’s campaign of violence.

Blast Films, a Sky Studios-owned producer, will make the doc, which Sky claims will be the “definitive” story on the fateful events. It’s being billed as “incisive and layered” with “unprecedented access to those closest to the story – many of whom have never spoken before.”

Three perspectives will be told in parallel: the investigators hunting for answers, ordinary civilians embroiled in the attacks, and unheard voices from those closely connected to the perpetrators. Also included are revelations about the four bombers’ personal histories and motivations to “provide a deeper, historical insight into what led to their radicalisation as well as the complex social, moral and political backdrop that underpinned the tragedy.”

The bombings of three underground trains and a bus, and a failed second attack two weeks later, led to a frantic hunt for intel on the bombers and biggest ever manhunt in the UK. More tragedy followed as police shot dead citizen Jean Charles De Menezes after he was wrongly identified as a suspect. Blast’s film will weave together the story of radicalisation in Britain and the geopolitical context.

Poppy Dixon, Director of Documentaries and Factual at Sky UK, said: “The horrific 7/7 bombings shook the country and marked a pivotal moment in British history. Like 9/11, the attacks are ingrained into our collective memory and I commend Blast Films’ authoritative, balanced and sensitive exploration of this subject.”

Danny Horan, Chief Creative Officer of Blast Films, added: “Much has been documented about the 7/7 London bombings, but little has been said about the road to 7/7 from those connected to the history and events of the day. Our series will offer a complete picture of how Britain became a significant target for Al-Qaeda, as well as a comprehensive look at the terror of the day and the subsequent investigation.”

Dixon commissioned the doc along with Zai Bennett, Sky’s Managing Director of Content and Tom Barry, Commissioning Editor. Blast is working with Sky Studios on the production, with Horan the executive producer and Karim Shah the producer. Sky’s Comcast stablemate NBCUniversal Global Distribution will handle international sales.