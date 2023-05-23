‘Skull Island’: Netflix Series Sets Voice Cast, Premiere Date; Releases Teaser Trailer

We’re getting the first look at Netflix’s anticipated animated series Skull Island from Legendary Television, set to premiere globally June 22, exclusively on the streaming network. In addition to the release date, Netflix has unveiled a teaser trailer and voice cast led by Nicolas Cantu (Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky), Mae Whitman (Family Guy), Darren Barnett (Never Have I Ever), Benjamin Bratt (Poker Face) and Betty Gilpin (Mrs. Davis).

Skull Island takes viewers on a thrilling adventure as a group of kind-hearted explorers rescues Annie (Whitman) from the ocean, unaware that their act of heroism will lead them to the treacherous Skull Island. This enigmatic place is home to bizarre creatures and terrifying monsters, including the mighty titan himself, Kong.

Cantu voices the protagonist Charlie, along with Barnett as Mike, Bratt as Cap and Gilpin as Irene.

Skull Island is created, written and executive produced by Brian Duffield (Cocaine Bear, Love and Monsters). Jacob Robinson, Brad Graeber, Jen Chambers, and Thomas Tull also serve as executive producers. The animation is by Powerhouse Animation, known for their work on Castlevania and Blood of Zeus.

Watch the teaser trailer above.