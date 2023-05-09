‘Sinking Spring’: Production On Apple TV Series Halted Due To Strike

The presence of picketers has temporarily shuttered another production, this time in Philadelphia.

Strike Captain Warren Leight announced via Twitter that Sinking Spring has shut down for the day. A notice went out earlier that encouraged WGA members to picket production on the Apple TV show.

And another show shut down https://t.co/QCRF47g8DS — WGA Strike Captain Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) May 9, 2023

Sinking Spring is a crime series starring Atlanta’s Brian Tyree Henry. The series is written by Peter Craig and directed by Ridley Scott. Based on Dennis Tafoya’s book Dope Thief, Sinking Spring follows long-time Philly friends and delinquents who pose as DEA agents to rob an unknown house in the countryside, only to have their small-time grift become a life-and-death enterprise, as they unwittingly reveal and unravel the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern seaboard.

It’s now day 8 of the WGA strike with hundreds of TV and film writers taking to the picket lines. Shows such as Evil, Stranger Things, Good Trouble and Severance have had to temporarily freeze production because of targeted picketing.

