Simon Rex To Star In Rotten Science’s First Feature Film ‘Operation Taco Gary’s’ From Michael Kvamme

EXCLUSIVE: Simon Rex is set to star and executive produce Operation Taco Gary’s with Michael Kvamme writing and directing. Matthew Vaughan & Rotten Science will produce the pic.

“We are excited to be stepping into the feature space with a true gut-punching comedy, and couldn’t be more excited to be a part of Michael Kvamme’s directorial debut. Simon is a longtime friend and collaborator. To be able to embark into this space with him brings our relationship full circle – there’s no one more perfect for this project both in front of the camera and behind. Dirt Nasty 4 lyfe,” Vaughan said.

Jimmy Miller & Matt Riley exec producing for Mosaic. Brian David Cange will exec producer. Range Select a division of Range Media Partners will represent the film on the sales side.

The film is an off-the-grid conspiracy theorist takes his estranged brother on a road trip with a secret agenda. Rex will play the role of Danny – who comes across as your stereotypical conspiracy theorist, but we quickly learn he is a more complex character.

Best known for his critically acclaimed role in Red Rocket, Rex can be seen next in Americana, which premiered at this years SXSW film festival and also stars Paul Walter Hauser and Sydney Sweeney. He also has Zoe Kravitz’s directorial debut with MGM’s Pussy Island. He also has the FilmNation pic Down Low.

Rotten Science led by producer Matthew Vaughan, is a production company based in Los Angeles with a primary focus in comedy. Most notably Jerrod Carmichael’s Rothaniel won the Emmy and WGA Award for Best Writing in a Comedy/Variety special. Other credits include Netflix’s The Cabin with Bert Kreischer, Amazon’s Like & Subscribe, truTV’s Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks and Showtimes Matt Rogers: Have You Heard of Christmas?

Rex is repped by Buchwald and Range Media Partners.