Simon Rex & Chris Cooper Board Jon S. Baird’s ‘Everything’s Going To Be Great’ For eOne

EXCLUSIVE: Simon Rex (Red Rocket) and Chris Cooper (Little Women) will star alongside Bryan Cranston, Allison Janney, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth and Jack Champion in Everything’s Going To Be Great, the new film that Jon S. Baird is directing for eOne and Astute Films. No character details have been disclosed.

Written by I, Tonya‘s Steven Rogers, the film currently shooting outside Toronto area is billed as a valentine to big dreamers whose dreams won’t necessarily come true. It’s about individuality vs. conformity, fantasy vs. reality — but mostly, it’s about family. As the Smart family moves from one state to the next, they cope with loss and struggle with identity, all while performing in regional theater.

eOne is co-financing, with Jillian Share, Jen Gorton and Courtney L. Cunniff overseeing production, alongside Astute Films’ Fred Bernstein and Rick Jackson. Rogers is also producing alongside Clubhouse Pictures’ Bryan Unkeless and exec producer Scott Morgan, in the trio’s third collaboration following I, Tonya and Hulu’s Mike. Also producing is Alex Lalonde. Additional EPs include Michael Souther and Teza Lawrence from Amaze.

Rex will soon return to Cannes with Sean Price Williams’ directorial debut The Sweet East, in which he stars opposite Talia Ryder and Jacob Elordi. He previously hit the Croisette as part of Sean Baker’s A24 dark comedy Red Rocket, which landed him an Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead, as well as a Gotham Award nomination. Among the actor’s other upcoming projects are Zoe Kravitz’s directorial debut Pussy Island for MGM opposite Channing Tatum and two titles coming off of SXSW premieres — Bron Studios’ Americana with Sydney Sweeney, Paul Walter Hauser and Halsey, and FilmNation’s Down Low with Zachary Quinto and Lukas Gage. Others include the mystery pic Providence with Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Lily James, which is currently in post; The Leader opposite Tim Blake Nelson and Vera Farmiga; and Nic Pizzolatto’s Easy’s Waltz opposite Vince Vaughn and Al Pacino. On the TV side, Rex can next be seen starring opposite Pete Davidson in Peacock’s comedy Bupkis, which bows on the platform on Thursday.

An Oscar and Golden Globe winner for his supporting turn in Spike Jonze’s Adaptation, Cooper is also known for roles in films including The Patriot, The Bourne Identity, Seabiscuit, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and Little Women, among many others. He most recently starred in the political satire Irresistible, written and directed by Jon Stewart, and 20th/Hulu’s Boston Strangler with Keira Knightley, Carrie Coon and Alessandro Nivola.

Rex is repped by Buchwald and Range Media Partners; Cooper by CAA and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.