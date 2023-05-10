Signature Entertainment Acquires UK & Ireland Rights To Donnie Yen Action Pic ‘Sakra’

EXCLUSIVE: Signature Entertainment has snapped up rights for the UK and Ireland to Hong Kong-China action picture Sakra, directed by and starring Donnie Yen, from Well Go USA.

The Hong Kong-China co-production, which is based on the classic wuxia novel Demi-Gods And Semi-Devils by world-renowned novelist Louis Cha (also known by his pen name Jin Yong), marks the first time Yen has directed a film in nearly two decades. Yen recently starred in John Wick: Chapter 4 and is also known for his roles in Hong Kong’s Ip Man franchise.

Sakra is produced by China’s Wishart Media and Hong Kong’s Mandarin Motion Pictures, Shaw Brothers and Jing’s Production. Yen also produced with Zhe Liu and co-directed with Ka-Wai Kam (Big Brother).

In addition to Yen, the cast includes Chen Yuqi (Heavenly Sword And Dragon Slaying Sabre), Cya Liu (Limbo) and Eddie Cheung (Throw Down), with Kara Wai (The Bold, The Corrupt, And The Beautiful) guest starring and special guest appearances by Ray Lui (Raging Fire) and Tsui Siu Ming (Kung Fu Jungle).

The actioner focuses on the fallout after a respected martial artist (Yen) is accused of murder and subsequently exiled, leaving him to search for answers about his own mysterious origin story and the unknown enemies working to destroy him.

The deal for UK and Ireland rights was negotiated between Signature Entertainment’s Chief Operating Officer Jon Bourdillon and Well Go USA’s Executive Vice President of Digital and Theatrical Distribution Jason Pfardrescher.

Bourdillon said: “We are delighted to be the home of Sakra in the UK and Ireland and can’t wait for audiences to see the epic action sequences that Donnie Yen has expertly devised.”

“We are thrilled to have Signature on board to bring Sakra to fans across Ireland and the United Kingdom,” said Pfardrescher. “Undeniably created as a love letter to the genre, Sakra is overflowing with the smooth artistry that characterizes the very best of wuxia as well as the hard-hitting action that fans know to expect from Donnie Yen.”