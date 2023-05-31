Sia Says She’s On The Autism Spectrum: “Only In The Last 2 Years Have I Become Fully Myself”

Sia is opening up about being diagnosed with autism, two years after the controversy over the depiction of the neurological disorder in her 2021 film Music.

During an appearance on Rob Has a Podcast, a show that breaks down Survivor, the “Chandelier” singer revealed she was “on the spectrum.”

“For 45 years, I was like, ‘I’ve got to go put my human suit on.’ And only in the last two years have I become fully, fully myself,” she said.

“I’m on the spectrum, and I’m in recovery and whatever — there’s a lot of things,” Sia said. “I think one of the greatest things is that nobody can ever know you and love you when you’re filled with secrets and living in shame.”

She continued, “When we finally sit in a room full of strangers and tell them our deepest, darkest, most shameful secrets, and everybody laughs along with us, and we don’t feel like pieces of trash for the first time in our lives, and we feel seen for the first time in our lives for who we actually are, and then we can start going out into the world and just operating as humans.”

Sia faced backlash from the autism community over Music casting neurotypical Maddie Ziegler who portrayed a character with autism. The film also had scenes where the character is restrained, which Sia would later apologize for and remove.

Sia connected with Survivor contestant Carolyn Wiger for showing her quirky personality. This is what prompted the singer to talk about her own personality and open up about her medical diagnosis. Sia also awarded Wiger with $100,000 from her own funds — something she has done in the past.

