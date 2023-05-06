Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘S.W.A.T.’ Star Shemar Moore Shares Frustration About Drama’s Cancellation: “We’ve Done Nothing Wrong. We Did Everything That Was Asked For”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Deadline Launches 'Strike Talk' Podcast Hosted By Billy Ray And Todd Garner: Week One
Read the full story

Shonda Rhimes On ‘Queen Charlotte’ Season 2 Possibility: “I’m Not Ruling Anything Out”

India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte
India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte Liam Daniel / Netflix

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story takes viewers back to the origins and rise to power of Queen Charlotte. The Bridgerton prequel is a limited series but creator Shonda Rhimes leaves the door slightly open for a second season.

“There have been questions, but I’m not having conversations about it yet,” Rhimes told EW about a second season of the prequel. “I could live with Charlotte and George forever, but we told a very specific, closed-ended story that I think is a complete tale of this complicated, imperfect love. But I’m not ruling anything out because I never know.”

India Amarteifio plays the young Queen Charlotte and is joined by Corey Mylchreest as George) and Arsema Thomas as a young Agatha.

Thomas says she’s “obsessed” with her character and would be open to reprising the role if another season would be made.

“I never thought I could love like this until I had my own child. I feel like I gave birth, and Shonda Rhimes is her daddy. I am the mommy. It would be amazing to inhabit that space again,” Thomas said. “But also where we’ve left her off now, she’s a good space. If that’s the last time I get to be her, she’s empowered and she’s ready to walk on her own two feet. But if I do get a call for doing it again, I will take it.”

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad