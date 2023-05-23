Shonda Rhimes Says Olivia Pope From ‘Scandal’ Is A Character She Would Revive On Another Show

Shonda Rhimes has created many iconic characters throughout her career and she says that Olivia Pope from Scandal is one that she would like to bring back.

During an interview with IMDB, Rhimes didn’t hesitate to namedrop the character that Kerry Washington played for seven seasons in the ABC political drama when she was asked what character she would include in another Shondaland show.

“Olivia Pope, I like that character so much,” Rhimes said. “Even when she was bad, I liked that character so much — she’s very interesting.”

Washington played Pope on Scandal, a fictional character known as the “fixer” in Washington D.C. and who is loosely based on lawyer Judy Smith who represented Monica Lewinsky during the Clinton scandal. Pope did have a crossover with another Shondaland show when she appeared on How to Get Away with Murder Season 4. The crisis manager helps Annalise, played by Viola Davis, get her class-action case heard by the Supreme Court.

With Rhimes creating so many shows that get people buzzing, the creator of Queen Charlotte and Grey’s Anatomy says she doesn’t let fans affect her storytelling.

“I think I’m pretty famous for being a person who says I don’t pay attention to fans,” she recently told Vulture in an interview. “I don’t mean that in a bad way; I mean, the only way I know how to tell a story is to sort of be its keeper, and I therefore can’t take in all the outside influences from people’s reactions to the story. It doesn’t help me in figuring out a way to be creative in my job.”