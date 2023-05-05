Shohei Ohtani Joins Babe Ruth In Milestone Achievement As Los Angeles Angels Win

Shohei Ohtani tied a career-high with 13 strikeouts as the Los Angeles Angels beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-4 on Wednesday night. But that wasn’t the biggest news on the night.

Ohtani become the second player in history to record 500 strikeouts and hit at least 100 home runs, joining Babe Ruth.

“I wanted to get through six or seven innings, minimum,” Ohtani said through an interpreter. “More than the strikeouts, I’m more disappointed that I didn’t get that far in the game.”

Ohtani recorded his last seven outs via strikeout. He also went three for five and drove in a run, extending his hitting streak to a season-high seven games.