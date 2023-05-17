Shia LaBeouf To Star In Action Thriller ‘Mace’ From Director Jon Amiel; Myriad Pictures Launching Project At Cannes Market

EXCLUSIVE: Shia LaBeouf has joined action thriller Mace, directed by Jon Amiel from a script by David Chisholm. Trevor Jackson (Grown-ish, Superfly) will co-star. Myriad Pictures is shopping the project to buyers here in Cannes this week.

Mace is the harrowing story of two very different types of cops – a veteran officer Mace (LaBeouf), dangerous and corrupt, and Virgil Woods (Jackson), a young rookie who believes that he can change the system that fosters cops like Mace from within. It’s inspired by the recent racial injustice on the streets of America and Woods refuses to be bullied and pits his principles against the amoral Mac. Woods risks everything he believes to stop Mace from destroying the city when Mace unleashes a gang war to cover up his crimes. Everyone around Mace is in danger as Mace plays his game and tries to conceal his tracks, no matter the cost.

The Meyers Media Group production is projected to start later this year in New Jersey with additional casting underway. Lawrence Steven Meyers, John Evangelides, Randy Dannenberg and Robert Maclean will produce. Brendan McDonald and Kirk D’Amico will serve as exec producers. Tribune Pictures is onboard to co-produce and co-finance the film.

LaBeouf can next be seen in Francis Ford Coppola’s highly anticipated Megalopolis and he’s just joined the cast of David Mamet’s Assassination. He most recently wrapped production on Abel Ferarra’s Padre Pio which follows the life of the now saint during his time as a monk in Puglia, Italy.

Amiel is an award-winning director, writer and producer who garnered international acclaim for The Singing Detective and followed that with Queen of Hearts, which premiered in Cannes. His further credits include Tune in Tomorrow, with Keanu Reeves and Peter Falk, Copycat with Sigourney Weaver and Holly Hunter and Entrapment with Sean Connery and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Myriad Pictures’ D’Amico said, “We are delighted that Shia LaBeouf will head up the cast for this film which explores the underbelly of a police precinct in contemporary New Jersey. We think that with Jon Amiel at the helm and Shia in the title role that the result will be extraordinary and exciting.”

Meyers added, “We are really excited to have assembled such a package. With the amazing screenplay, Jon at the helm, and Shia joining Trevor as the lead actors, it is an irresistible creative coup for us. Thankfully, the investment from Robert’s Tribune Pictures enabled us to greenlight the film in time for Myriad to bring it to the Cannes Market.”

Shia LaBeouf is represented by John Crosby Management and attorney Matt Saver.