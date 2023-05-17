Rebecca Miller’s Berlinale Rom-Com ‘She Came To Me’ Starring Peter Dinklage, Anne Hathaway & Marisa Tomei Acquired By Vertical

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical has nabbed U.S. rights to the romantic comedy She Came to Me, starring Emmy winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones), Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway (Ocean’s 8) and Academy Award winner Marisa Tomei (Spider-Man: No Way Home), with plans to release the film in theaters nationwide on a date that has yet to be determined.

Written and directed by award-winner Rebecca Miller (Maggie’s Plan), She Came to Me world premiered earlier this year as the opening night film of the Berlin Film Festival. The comedy about love in all its forms, set in the bustling metropolis of New York City, follows Steven Lauddem (Dinklage), a composer who is plagued by a creative block which leaves him unable to finish the score for his big comeback opera. When his former therapist-turned-wife Patricia (Hathaway) suggests he rekindle his creativity by getting lost in the city, Steven sets out in search of inspiration. His epiphany comes after he meets a spirited woman named Katrina (Tomei) and discovers his life has much more potential than he bargained for, or ever could have imagined.

Joanna Kulig (Kompromat), Brian d’Arcy James (West Side Story), Harlow Jane (Dig) and Evan Ellison (Devil in Ohio) round out the cast of the film, which is produced for AI Films by Damon Cardasis and Rebecca Miller (Round Films), Pamela Koffler and Christine Vachon (Killer Films), Len Blavatnik (AI Films), and Hathaway (Somewhere Pictures). Danny Cohen, Amanda Ghost and Vince Holden exec produced, with Cindy Tolan and Ged Dickersin as co-producers.

Sam Levy served as cinematographer, with The Revenant‘s Bryce Dessner as composer. Among the title’s other assets is “Addicted to Romance,” a new original song by Bruce Springsteen, which was first heard by audiences during the film’s Berlin bow.

Said Vertical Partner Peter Jarowey in a statement to Deadline, “After experiencing the film’s remarkable debut at Berlin, we were left in awe of its impressive cast and masterful storytelling. We’ve admired Rebecca’s work for many years and are thrilled to finally get to collaborate with such a talented group of filmmakers to bring the cinematic gem that is She Came to Me to audiences nationwide.”

Added the film’s producers, “We’re thrilled to have Vertical as our distribution partners in the US. Their heartfelt passion and belief in the film makes them the perfect home to bring Rebecca’s moving, funny and unique movie to audiences.”

Vertical recently financed and picked up North American rights to the action thriller Kalahari starring Ryan Phillippe, Emile Hirsch and Mena Suvari, for which Voltage Pictures is handling sales at Cannes, doing the same for the Ashley Judd-led thriller Lazareth which is repped at Cannes by The Syndicate. Other recent acquisitions for the company include the YA romance See You On Venus starring Virginia Gardner and Alex Aiono, the rom-com The Modelizer written by and starring Byron Mann, and the sci-fi thriller Parallel starring Danielle Deadwyler and brothers Aldis and Edwin Hodge.

Jarowey and SVP of Acquisitions Tony Piantedosi negotiated the deal for She Came to Me on behalf of Vertical, with CAA Media Finance on behalf of AI Film.