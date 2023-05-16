Skip to main content
‘Shark Tank’ & ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ Renewed By ABC

ABC

Alfonso Ribeiro and the sharks will be back for another season on ABC.

The network has ordered a 34th season of America’s Funniest Home Videos and a 15th season of Shark Tank.

Hosted by Ribeiro and produced by Vin Di Bona Productions, America’s Funniest Home Videos is the longest-running primetime entertainment show in the history of ABC. In its 33 seasons and more than 700 episodes to date, AFV has given away over $18 million in prize money and evaluated over 2 million video clips from home viewers. 

The season 33 finale of AFV airs Sunday, May 21. 

Besides hosting the video show, Ribeiro will also emcee Dancing with the Stars this fall on ABC.

Shark Tank is a business-themed unscripted series that celebrates entrepreneurship in America. It’s produced by MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television and is based on the Japanese Dragons’ Den format from Nippon Television Network Corporation.

The season 14 finale of Shark Tank airs Friday, May 19.

