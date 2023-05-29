Shanghai International Film Festival Announces Competition Line-Up; Jerzy Skolimowski To Head Jury; Mike Leigh Featured In Tribute

Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) has unveiled the major competition selections for its 25th edition (June 9-18), which will be the first to be held in a fully physical format with international guests since before the pandemic.

The festival’s Golden Goblet Awards comprises five sections – Main Competition, Asian New Talent, Animation Film, Documentary Film and Short Film. Winners will be announced at a ceremony in the Shanghai Grand Theater on June 17.

SIFF’s main competition will screen 12 films, including Mom, Is That You?!, from Japanese veteran filmmaker Yoji Yamada; European titles including Muyeres, from Spanish director Marta Lallana, and The Chapel, from Belgium’s Dominique Deruddere; Indian director Haobam Paban Kumar’s Joseph’s Son; and three Chinese titles – Liu Jiayin’s All Ears, Johnathan Li’s Dust To Dust and Chen Shizhong’s Good Autumn, Mommy.

Poland’s Jerzy Skolimowski is heading the jury for the main competition, which also includes India’s Nandita Das, Indonesia’s Garin Nugroho, German DoP Lutz Reitemeier and China’s Song Jia, Vivian Qu and Zhang Lu.

Asian New Talent has selected 12 films from China, Iran, Japan, Laos, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, including two Hong Kong-China co-productions – Lawrence Kan’s In Broad Daylight and Nick Cheuk’s Time Still Turns The Pages.

See below for the full line-up of SIFF’s competition sections and selected titles.

As previously announced, UK filmmaker Mike Leigh will be featured in a Tribute To Masters section, screening eight of his works, including Secrets & Lies, Vera Drake and Mr. Turner.

The festival runs at the same time as industry platform, SIFF Market, which this year is moving to Longemont Hotel, placing it closer to SIFF’s main venue at the Shanghai Film Art Center and adjacent Crowne Plaza Hotel.

SIFF MAIN COMPETITION:

All Ears – Director: Liu Jiayin (China)

Dust To Dust – Director: Jonathan Li (China)

Good Autumn, Mommy – Director: Chen Shizhong (China)

Joseph’s Son – Director: Haobam Paban Kumar (India)

Kindling – Director: Connor O’Hara (UK)

Mom, Is That You?! – Director: Yôji Yamada (Japan)

Muyeres – Director: Marta Lallana (Spain)

Nina – Director: Oksana Bychkova (Russia/Georgia)

The Annoyed – Director: Mehdi Fard Ghaderi (Iran)

The Chapel – Director: Dominique Deruddere (Belgium)

The First Day Of My Life – Director: Paolo Genovese (Italy)

Yoko – Director: Kazuyoshi Kumakiri (Japan)



SIFF ASIAN NEW TALENT:

1.5 Horsepower – Director: Rasool Kahani (Iran)

Cause Of Death: Unknown – Director: Ali Zarnegar (Iran)

Day Dreaming – Director: Wang Zichuan (China)

Gone With The Boat – Director: Chen Xiaoyu (China)

In Broad Daylight – Director: Lawrence Kan (Hong Kong, China)

Love, My Way – Director: Liu Bing (China)

May – Director: Luo Dong (China)

People Who Talk To Plushies Are Kind – Director: Yurina Kaneko (Japan)

Qash – Director: Aisultan Seit (Kazakhstan)

Sunday – Director: Shokir Kholikov (Uzbekistan)

The Signal – Director: Lee Phongsavanh (Laos)

Time Still Turns The Pages – Director: Nick Cheuk (Hong Kong, China)



SIFF ANIMATION FILM:

Dolphin Boy – Director: Mohammad Kheirandish (Iran/Türkiye)

Four Souls Of Coyote – Director: Áron Gauder (Hungary)

Gonta: The Story Of The Two-Named Dog In The Fukushima Disaster – Director: Akio Nishizawa (Japan)

Master Zhong – Director: Wang Yuxi/Huang Shanchuan (China)

The Inseparables – Director: Jérémie Degruson (Belgium/France/Spain)



SIFF DOCUMENTARY FILM:

Anxious In Beirut – Director: Zakaria Jaber (Jordan/Lebanon/Qatar/Spain)

Leap Of Faith – Director: Yang Lina (China)

Moses’ Spies – Director: Itzik Lerner (Israel)

The Caravan – Director: Núria Clavero/Aitor Palacios (Spain/Mexico)

The Passion Of Mahmoud – Director: Davoud Abdolmaleki (Iran)





