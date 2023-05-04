‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ & ‘We’re Here’ Star Shangela Accused In Lawsuit Of Raping Production Assistant At Wrap Party

Shangela, an actor and former RuPaul’s Drag Race star who also co-hosts the docuseries We’re Here, is being sued by a former production assistant on the latter show who says he was raped by the star after a wrap party in February 2020.

In a detailed nine-page filing in Los Angeles Superior Court (read it here), Daniel McGarrigle alleges that the actor (real name Darius Jeremy “DJ” Pierce) bought him multiple alcoholic drinks during the gathering at an L.A. restaurant/bar before asking him to return to Pierce’s hotel to help him pack for a flight the next morning. According to the lawsuit, McGarrigle — who says he “did not drink often” — began vomiting at the hotel, and Pierce suggested he lie down on the bed.

At some point, according to the civil suit, McGarrigle awoke and “felt Pierce on the lower half of his body,” committing or attempting to commit sex acts. The plaintiff alleges that he screamed “No!” but “felt extremely weak” and said “fear overcame him during the sexual assault,” which he said included penetration. According to the suit, “Pierce was aggressive physically and verbally, telling McGarrigle, ‘I know you want it, and you’re going to take it.'”

McGarrigle said he was fearful of losing his job and did not immediately report the incident, instead trying to maintain “a cordial relationship with Pierce,” who “had always been flirtatious and inappropriate with Plaintiff, who just dealt with it as part of the job.” He claims that the “incessant flirting and touching by Pierce were extremely distressing, affecting his daily work activities” until McGarrigle resigned in July 2021.

In a statement to the Los Angeles Times, Pierce vehemently denied the allegations.

“I can’t begin to explain how hurt and disgusted I am by these totally untrue allegations,” he told the paper in a statement through an attorney. “They are personally offensive and perpetuate damaging stereotypes that are harmful not only to me but also to my entire community,” he said. “An external investigation into this embittered individual’s claims previously concluded that they were completely without merit. This newest filing is nothing but an attempt to shake down both me and a well-regarded television company. No one should be fooled: It has no basis in fact or in law, and it will not succeed.”

Buckingham Television, which produces We’re Here, also is named as a defendant in the suit, which claims “failure to prevent sexual assault” along with allegations against Pierce of sexual assault, gender violence, false imprisonment and sexual harassment. Represented by Daniel Gilleon of Gilleon Law Firm in San Diego, McGarrigle is seeking unspecified punitive damages, attorney’s fees and other compensation.

Performing as Shangela, Pierce appeared on two early seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race and later in RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. He also has appeared on numerous other TV series including 2 Broke Girls, Glee, Bones, Broad City, Dancing with the Stars and Station 19, along with the 2018 films A Star Is Born. A two-time Queerty Award winner, he also has recorded songs and appeared in music videos for Lady Gaga, Cher, Fall Out Boy and others.