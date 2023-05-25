Shahid Kapoor To Star In Action Thriller For Zee Studios & Roy Kapur Films; Rosshan Andrrews To Direct  

EXCLUSIVE: India’s Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films are collaborating on an action thriller featuring Shahid Kapoor in the lead.

The as-yet-untitled film will be directed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam blockbusters such as Salute and Kayamkulam Kochunni, making his first foray into Hindi-language film. The project also marks the first time that Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films have worked together.

Scheduled to start shooting in the second half of 2023, the film revolves around a brilliant yet rebellious police officer who uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal while investigating a high-profile case.

Kapoor is known for his roles in blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films including Haider (2014), Udta Punjab (2016), Padmaavat (2018) and Kabir Singh (2019), and recently made his streaming debut with Farzi.

Zee Studios is one of India’s biggest production and distribution studios with recent big-ticket releases including Thunivu and Raksha Bandhan. The company is also building a slate of festival-friendly films and is currently in Cannes with Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy, which premiered last night in the festival’s Midnight Screenings section.

Roy Kapur Films, founded by former Disney India head Siddharth Roy Kapur, has produced films including The Sky Is Pink, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and series including Aranyak and Rocket Boys. He has previously worked with Shahid Kapoor on critically acclaimed hits Kaminey (2009) and Haider (2014).

Shahid Kapoor said: “It’s rare to find a subject that has action, thrill, drama and suspense all packed into one script and I am really looking forward to this. It’s a privilege to be collaborating with Zee Studios and with Siddharth Roy Kapur with whom I have worked on Haider and Kaminey earlier.

“Rosshan Andrrews is a veteran filmmaker whose Malayalam filmography is spectacular,” Kapoor continued. “We have spent many months together now and it will be a pleasure to work with such a fantastic cinematic mind. I can’t wait to bring this exhilarating, entertaining and thrilling story to the masses.”

Andrrews said: “I am thrilled to make my Bollywood debut with this gripping story and work with such an incredible team of professionals. The combination of Shahid’s exceptional acting, Siddharth Roy Kapur’s expertise as a producer, and Zee Studios’ commitment to delivering ground-breaking content is truly inspiring. Their passion and dedication to the project have been instrumental in bringing the story to life.”

Zee Studios CEO Shariq Patel said: “I have held several discussions separately with Siddharth and Shahid over the years on different projects. Somehow those didn’t materialise and it took this film for it to come together, and it’s the first time Zee Studios is collaborating with both. It promises to be a thrilling ride with such incredible directing, producing and acting talent behind it.”

Roy Kapur said: “With two incredibly gifted artists like Shahid and Rosshan coming together to bring to life a truly unique screenplay, I’m confident that we will deliver a film that will leave audiences mesmerized. Together with our partners Zee Studios, we eagerly look forward to presenting a spellbinding cinematic experience.”