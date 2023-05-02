Skip to main content
WGA Officially On Strike After Studio Talks Fail; Picket Lines Start Tuesday
Aryan Khan, Son Of Shah Rukh Khan, Set To Make Directorial Debut With Red Chillies Series

Aryan Khan, the son of Hindi film industry superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is gearing up to make his debut as showrunner and director with a series set against the backdrop of the film industry. 

Red Chillies Entertainment, the production company founded by Shah Rukh Khan, will finance the six-episode series, which is scripted by Aryan Khan and currently in pre-production to start shooting later this year. It’s understood the series has the working title Stardom, although that hasn’t been confirmed by the producers. 

Local press reported a statement from an unidentified source: “To be made under the production of Red Chillies Entertainment, Stardom will be set against the backdrop of the film industry. It will be a six-episode series. The series is currently in its production stage and is expected to go on floors in 2023.” 

Stories about the project started to circulate earlier this year, when local press reported that Aryan Khan was planning to write and direct a series, but wouldn’t sell it to any streamer or platform until filming is complete. 

Khan is a graduate of the School of Cinematic Arts at the University of Southern California (USC), where he studied writing and directing. In October 2021, he was arrested for allegedly doing recreational drugs at a party on a cruise ship that was raided by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), but all charges were later dropped. The NCB was making multiple raids and arrests of Bollywood personalities around that time.

His sister, Suhana Khan, is set to make her acting debut in Netflix original film The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar and scheduled for release later this year. 

Red Chillies’ recent film productions include Netflix original Darlings, starring Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah, and Love Hostel, starring Bobby Deol and Vikrant Massey, which debuted on ZEE5. The company also has two upcoming theatrical features, Jawan and Dunki, both starring Shah Rukh Khan, who recently starred in record-breaking hit, Pathaan.

