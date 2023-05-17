‘How To Have Sex’ Star Daisy Jelley Among Rising Brit & Irish Actors For Vampire Horror ‘Feed’ – Cannes Market

EXCLUSIVE: Daisy Jelley, one of the stars of buzzy Cannes Film Festival debut How to Have Sex, Normal People and Red Election star Clinton Liberty, and The Witcher and Willow actress Niamh McCormack are among the rising Irish and British actors aboard for vampire horror Feed, which is being launched for the Cannes Market.

Inspired by Bram Stoker’s Dracula and the Irish legend of Dearg-Due, the film will see a group of twentysomething social media influencers battle for their lives at a remote contemporary mansion when they awaken the world’s original female vampire.

Metro International Entertainment is handling international sales on on the project from writer and director Marco van Belle (Arthur & Merlin).

Ripple World’s Jac Kerrin and Dominic Wright (The Last Rifleman) are producing with Umedia (The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan) as co-producers. Niamh Fagan is executive producer for Screen Ireland/Fís Éireann, which are providing production and development financing. The film is scheduled to shoot this autumn in Ireland.

McCormack will next be seen starring in Netflix and Left Bank’s The Fuck It Bucket. Jelley is in post on Amazon movie How To Date Billy Walsh and Nick Cassavetes romance Marked Man.

Van Belle said: “With people using social media to make their mark and get rich quick, I’m fascinated to explore the fragility of modern influencer culture by putting our characters against a ruthless creature that has the true power of influence.”

Ripple World added: “Marco has created an original female Irish twist on the vampire horror genre. We’ve assembled a wonderful young cast and we’re all hungry to get our teeth into the production. Feed is a roller coaster of a film that should have audiences on the edge of their seats and leave them thinking hard about what they wish for.”