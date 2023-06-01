Sergio Calderón Dies: ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ & ‘Men In Black’ Actor Was 77

Sergio Calderón, the actor recognizable from Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, Men In Black and The Ruins and many other projects over course of his six-decade career in films and television, died this morning surrounded by family, his spokesperson confirmed to Deadline. He was 77.

In At World’s End, Calderón played one of the film’s Pirate Lords, Captain Eduardo Villanueva of the Adriatic Sea. The actor posted photos to social media of himself and franchise star Johnny Depp as well as rock star Keith Richards, who played the Pirate Lord of Madagascar and Depp’s father in the film.

If someone tries to take your gun, it better be someone like #KeithRichards a true #Legend! pic.twitter.com/Yx4YbB3qTk — Sergio Calderon (@mrsergecalderon) August 22, 2017

In MIB, Calderón played José, the character whose head is displayed on the end of a sword to Tommy Lee Jones’ K, another image which Calerdón proudly posted on social media.

Mickey holding up my head for hours during the shooting of #MeninBlack with @imWilISmith and #tommyleejohnes pic.twitter.com/4nXvzSXtq5 — Sergio Calderon (@mrsergecalderon) July 31, 2017

More recently, the actor appeared in The Ruins, Little Fockers and, last year, the FX series Better Things as well as an episode of Peacock’s The Resort.

In addition to directors such as Gore Verbinski (Pirates) and Barry Sonnenfeld (MIB), Calderón worked with Sergio Leone in his 1971 film Duck, You Sucker! and John Houston (twice) in The Bridge in the Jungle and Under the Volcano.