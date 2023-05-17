Selena Gomez Joins Food Network With 2 Upcoming Series

Selena Gomez is joining the Food Network.

The multi-hyphenate star is working on two projects for the cooking channel, it was announced Wednesday. The first will be a “celebration-focused series just in time for the holidays,” which will launch later in 2023.

The second will debut in 2024 and will have her meeting up with some of the best chefs in the country in a quest to cook their most popular dishes when she visits their kitchens.

Both projects will be produced by July Moon Productions and The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), a part of Sony Pictures Television for Food Network.

“The holidays are always huge for Food Network, reaching nearly 60M P2+ viewers, and having Selena kicking off the nearly 100 hours of new and returning holiday programming will certainly make this coming season one to celebrate,” said Kathleen Finch, Warner Bros. Discovery Chairman and Chief Content Officer US Networks.

Gomez last stepped in the kitchen for Warner Bros. Discovery with her series “Selena + Chef” on HBO Max. The series ran for four seasons and featured Gomez brushing up on her cooking skills with the help of master chefs, learning new recipes, and revealing tips and tricks to deal with disaster in the kitchen.

The fate of “Selena + Chef” given the star’s new presence on Food Network is unclear.