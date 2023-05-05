Seann William Scott Set For Luke Greenfield Romantic Comedy ‘The Last Bachelor’; XYZ Films Launching For Cannes 

EXCLUSIVE: Seann William Scott (The Wrath Of Becky, American Pie franchise) has signed on to star in The Last Bachelor, a romantic comedy from director Luke Greenfield (The Girl Next Door, Something Borrowed).

Greenfield co-wrote the script and will also produce alongside Jason Benoit, with XYZ Films producing and financing with investment funding from IPR.VC. Lee Kim of Resolute Films and Entertainment is also producing. XYZ Films are handling world rights and will introduce the pic to buyers and the upcoming Cannes market.

Billed as a “big romantic comedy in the tone of Judd Apatow and Jerry Maguire,” the pic follows eternal bachelor Tommy Kriffman (Seann William Scott), who, after realizing all his friends have settled down and gotten married, goes from never wanting to get married to becoming obsessed with finding his wife and having a family ASAP. But when he falls in love with a stunning, younger woman, Dylan, who – like the old Tommy – isn’t ready to settle down, a hilarious gender reversal begins. Now Tommy is pressuring her to settle down, much like a woman does with a ticking biological clock, and Dylan is the stereotypical guy, avoiding commitment at all costs.

“It’s crazy, this film has always been a passion project of mine, but now weirdly enough, it’s become more of an autobiography,” Greenfield said. “And that’s not a good thing! Now I know first-hand what this character is going through. And sure, it’s hilarious, but this story is definitely honest and real, and it’s going to hit home emotionally to a lot of people.”

Greenfield is best known for his studio features The Girl Next Door, Role Models, Something Borrowed, and Let’s Be Cops, which grossed over $130 million worldwide. His films have cleared over $400 million worldwide. He will also direct the forthcoming Netflix comedy Rock The Boat, which he co-wrote, starring Rebel Wilson and Leslie Mann.

Scott is best known for the role of Steve Stifler in the seminal American Pie franchise. He currently stars in the Fox comedy series Welcome To Flatch for executive producers Jenny Bicks and Paul Feig. His additional feature credits include Goon, Old School, Bloodline, Dude, Where’s My Car, and The Dukes Of Hazzard.

XYZ’s current slate includes Cannes Directors’ Fortnight title In Flames, Tribeca Official Selection The Seeding, and Berlin competition title Blackberry from director Matt Johnson which stars Glenn Howerton and Jay Baruchel.

Scott is repped by UTA and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Greenfield is repped by The Verve Agency, manager Jason Weinberg at Untitled Entertainment, and attorney Erik Hyman at Paul Hastings Global Law Firm.