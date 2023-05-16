Screenworks Asia Launches Sales on ‘Lost In Perfection’, First Live-Action Film From ‘On Happiness Road’ Director Sung Hsin-Ying – Cannes Market

Taipei-based Screenworks Asia is launching international sales on award-winning director Hsin-Ying Sung’s female-centric psychological thriller Lost In Perfection ahead of the Cannes market.

The film is the first live-action production from Sung following award-winning animated feature On Happiness Road, which scooped Best Animation Feature at Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards and was also selected for the Wide Angle section at Busan International Film Festival.

The film revolves around a TV anchor whose apparently-perfect life unravels when she discovers her dad may have become the victim of a romance scam. Making matters worse, the scammer is accused of murdering men she dated and the anchor teams with the local prosecutor to investigate the crime.

Yu-Wei Shao (More Than Blue: The Series) heads the cast of the film, playing the anchor, alongside Mei-Hsiu Lin (Zone Pro Site) playing the murder suspect, and Rhydian Vaughan (Monga) as the local prosecutor.

Hailing from a background in journalism, Sung took inspiration from the true stories of Kijima Kanae, a Japanese female fraudster and serial killer, and explores the social impact of media from her filmmaker perspective.

Screenworks Asia released first look images from Lost In Perfection, which can be seen above. The production crew on the film includes Chi-Wen Chen (Marry My Dead Body) as the Director of Photography and Cin Cin Lee (Paradise In Service) as music composer.

Currently in post-production, the film is being lined up for release towards the end of 2023.