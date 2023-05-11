Scott Mescudi Joins Jessica Biel In Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Ursa Major’

EXCLUSIVE: Scott Mescudi (X) has closed a deal to star opposite Jessica Biel and Xochitl Gomez in the sci-fi thriller Ursa Major, from Kin filmmakers Jonathan and Josh Baker.

The film written by Patrick Somerville, Colleen O’Brien and Katie French, which is heading into production this fall, is set on an earth-like planet, where a mother (Biel) and daughter (Gomez) fight for survival while hiding from a group of relentless hunters. With the added threat of an imminent and deadly storm, Natalie — now a teenager — begins questioning her mother, Charlie, about who they really are, how they got here, and what they need to do to survive.

Mescudi will play the role of Blair, part of an enemy faction that crash-lands on the same planet as Charlie and Natalie.

Producers include Somerville, David Eisenberg and Stephanie Jacob-Goldman through Tractor Beam, John Finemore through Lost City, Mason Novick through MXN Entertainment, and Allen Fischer and Brian Steinberg through Artists First. Lost City’s James Hoppe and Jack Byrnes will exec produce in association with XYZ Films, which will partner with WME Independent on worldwide sales.

Mescudi is a Grammy-winning musician, actor and producer otherwise known as Kid Cudi who most recently starred in Ti West’s trilogy-launching A24 horror pic X, also appearing in Adam McKay’s Oscar-nominated end-of-the-world comedy Don’t Look Up for Netflix. He’s also appeared in HBO/Sky Atlantic’s We Are Who We Are and the third season of Westworld, and was the subject of the Prime Video documentary A Man Named Scott.

Mescudi last year unveiled his tenth album, Entergalactic, which was released simultaneously alongside his same-name adult animated special for Netflix. He stars opposite Courtney Eaton and Thomas Mann in Brittany Snow’s feature directorial debut Parachute, which earned multiple prizes in its recent world premiere at SXSW, and will also soon be seen in the zombie action comedy Hell Naw, which he’s starring in and producing alongside Euphoria‘s Sam Levinson, as well Paramount+’s Sonic the Hedgehog spin-off series Knuckles, and John Woo’s action thriller Silent Night.

Mescudi is represented by WME.