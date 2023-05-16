Danny Masterson Drugged Rape Victims, Believed Scientology Would Protect Him, Prosecutors Tell Jury In Retrial Closing Argument

“It all starts with a drink,” said deputy District Attorney Ariel Anson today in closing arguments in Danny Masterson’s rape retrial. “How many times have you heard the defendant ask, would you like a drink? This is his play book, this is what he does…how he ensures to get what he wants.”

Linking Masterson to the Church of Scientology, of which the defendant is a long time member, Anson again and again this morning in downtown LA hit the That 70s Show actor hard with a pattern of deliberate behavior and protection from the David Miscavige-led organization

“Like all predators, the defendant carefully sought out his prey,” Anson declared of the three Jane Does at the heart of this criminal case. “What better hunting ground?” the prosecutor added of Masterson allegedly assaulting fellow Scientologists, who were later supposedly threatened with excommunicate if they went to law enforcement.

“She needed to figure it out …it’s your fault,” Anson exclaimed the Church told Christina B, a Jane Doe who was involved in a long term relationship with Masterson during the time period when the actor’s profile exploded due to the success of That 70s Show. “It’s not the law,” the deputy D.A. told the jurors of a Scientology ethics officer’s supposed reaction to Christina B’s claims that Masterson anally raped her and she had to had let the matter be handled internally.

Arrested in 2020 over the alleged assaults that occurred between 2001 and 2003 in his Hollywood Hills house, Masterson faces up to 45 years in a California state prison if found guilty on all three rape counts this time round. The actor, who quickly was fired from the Netflix comedy The Ranch at the end of 2017 as assault claims became known and has been excluded from the That ’90s Show revival, always has said the sex with the Jane Does was consensual. As Harvey Weinstein faced his own LA trial down the hall of the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center last fall, the first trial resulted in a deadlocked jury on November 30. The retrial began on April 24.

Seated at the defense table every day, as he was throughout the first five-week long trial, Masterson has been free on $3.3 million bail for the past three years. Regardless of what the jury decides, or not, this time round, Masterson will be back in court soon.

Directly facing the jury today in court, and punctuating her remarks with images of Masterson, his alleged victims, his home and more on a nearby monitor, deputy D.A. Anson doubled down on the drugging of the victims to both render them vulnerable and easy to disregard afterwards. “In the morning when they wake up , they are dazed, they are confused and they are in pain,” she said of the alleged attacks that happened in the early years of the 21st century in Masterson’s LA home.

“The defendant drugged his victims to be in control,” Anson went onto say in a 10 a.m. starting closing argument distinguished as much by its intensity as its brevity of tone. “When he drugs them, he is able to completely able to control them …and he does it over and over and over again.”

“They want to hold these victims to an unreasonably high standard,” the prosecutor said of the Phillip Cohen and Shawn Holley-led defense. Claiming the victims are being “branded a liar” Anson went on to theorized this was part of a plan to warn off any other possible allegations coming forward under fear of harsh public and private consequences.

Admitting there is no toxicology report to confirm that the victims were drugged over 20 years ago, Anson pointed out that each woman had a “small amount of alcohol” that Masterson gave them. Each got “completely wrecked …so he could do whatever he wanted to her, and he did.”

Noting that each woman had “similar symptoms” and “their memory is not fully there,” Anson postulated that part of the reason Masterson drugged them was so “if they decided to report that, the defendant is able to discredit them.”

Stipulating that Scientology did not “protect” the victims, Anson used much of her time this morning in front of the jurors to walk them through the particulars of the case. Yet, repeatedly she returned to the topic of spiked drinks, Masterson’s methodology of alleged attacks and the response of the Church to protect one of its most high profile members.

Along with this criminal case, the actor faces a currently paused a civil case that names both Masterson and the Church of Scientology itself as defendants.

The Janes Does from the criminal proceedings — all of whom are former members of the church — and family members claim they have been stalked, harassed and intimidated because of having reported the alleged rapes to police. Having won, then lost, a motion to have the whole matter dealt with in arbitration behind closed doors, Scientology last year sought to have the Supreme Court step in. At the beginning of its most recent term last October, the conservative majority SCOTUS denied the Church’s petition and the matter remains in LA Superior Court. The civil case will likely restart later this year, no matter what the outcome to this criminal retrial is.

Starting late last month, the retrial saw the trio of Jane Does from the first trial take the stand for the prosecution’s case. Unlike the first trial, the jurors also heard testimony from a fifth uncharged witness. Kathleen Jenkins. Under oath as a prior bad acts witness, the Toronto-based Jenkins told the court and jury that the That 70s Show actor raped her at the Dracula 2000 wrap party in the Canadian metropolis in 2000.

Pulling a play adopted most recently by Donald Trump’s team in the former president’s unsuccessful defamation civil trial, Masterson’s defense called no witnesses late last week and rested their case and hence the trial in a matter of minutes on May 12.

Additionally, there was a more pointed emphasis on the policies of Scientology and the role the group allegedly played in the three Jane Does reporting their respective alleged assaults to law enforcement and others. Seeking to learn the previous trial, the D.A.’s office cast aside mere implications and put a bright spotlight on Masterson’s spiking the drinks that he gave the women he allegedly raped – a strategy Anson returned to in this morning’s closing argument.

Sharing a fair degree of Scientology controversy with the first trial, which resulted in a deadlocked jury on November 30, the retrial was rocked on May 10 by revelations that discovery material had somehow found its way into the hands of an attorney connected to the church.

Bizarrely, this was initially revealed when attorney Vicki Podberesky sent an email on May 2 to officials at the George Gascón-led office expressing disappointment, to put it politely, with the way Scientology had come up in the retrial. Attached to that email were 12 files, which the D.A.’s office soon found contained most of the discovery material for the criminal case. In what looks to be a clear violation of the victims’ rights statute known informally as Marsy’s Law, the sharing of evidence infuriated Judge Charlaine Olmedo, and could see the prosecution referring the leak to the LAPD or the state bar.

The judge has said that she may use the time when the jury is deliberating to learn more about the leak and potential consequences.

Starting late due to technical glitches, today’s hearing formally began with Judge Olmedo reading the jurors the jury instructions. Specifying Scientology, the judge told the jury that they may only consider material about the Church presented in the retrial to explain timelines, beliefs the Jane Does had of policy and repercussions they may face, the Jane Does subsequent behavior, and overall context.

The court is now on a short morning break, with the prosecution to finish up afterwards. Thee defense will present their closing arguments later Tuesday, with the jury expected to take the case under consideration as early as the end of today.