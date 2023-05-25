Chloe Zhao Directs Horror Trailer For Blizzard Entertainment’s Video Game ‘Diablo IV’

Blizzard Entertainment has released the horror trailer Saviors Wanted, shot by Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao, and co-directed by Kiku Ohe ahead of the June 6 global launch of Diablo IV, the fourth installment of the famed role-playing gothic video game.

Set in the dark world of Sanctuary–a realm that has been besieged by horrific monsters while the High Heavens and the Burning Hells wage destructive battles against each other–Saviors Wanted captures the immersive and dark world that the series is known for and delivers the kind of cinematic drama that exists within the game. With a gripping story that interweaves emotion and humanity into the game’s characters, the promotional film takes viewers on a journey of destruction at the hands of Lilith, the Blessed Mother determined to rule over Sanctuary once more.

“Working with Blizzard, we had the wonderful opportunity to bring the dark, thrilling and imaginative world of Diablo IV to life,” said Zhao. “Diablo fans are very passionate, and many have been with the game for over two decades. We want to do right by the fans, honor the game’s rich lores and visceral world building while evoking the strong emotions the players feel while immersing in the game.”

Saviors Wanted was launched in over 20 different countries including NA, EMEA and APAC. In the U.S., the trailer will run on linear broadcast TV primarily on ESPN/ABC, along with premium digital, social and streaming media.