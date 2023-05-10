Skip to main content
Sasha Luss & Thai Actor & Singer Noi Pru Among Cast To Join Movie ‘Sic’ From ‘The Fighter’ Scribe

Sasha Luss, Alex Roe, Adam Lazarre White, and Noi Pru Getty/Instagram

EXCLUSIVE: Sasha Luss (Anna), Alex Roe (Forever My Girl), Adam Lazarre White (The Old Way), and Thai music artist and actor Noi Pru (13 Beloved) are joining cast in feature Sic, which is filming in Thailand.

As we previously revealed, the film marks the feature directorial debut of The Fighter and The Finest Hours screenwriter Paul Tamasy who also penned the script.

Leading cast are actress and singer Victoria Justice (The Tutor), model and actress Devon Ross (Irma Vep), Taylor John Smith (Where The Crawdads Sing), and Dermot Mulroney (Scream VI

The film follows a group of roommates in a US city who accidentally kill an innocent man, “leading them down a dangerous path of deception and cover-up”.

Tamasy is re-teaming with his producing partner Dorothy Aufiero, with whom worked on The FighterPatriots Day, and the The Finest Hours. Also producing are Wych Kaos, Scott Clayton, Jordan Gertner, and Gary Hirsh, with Adam Zachary Smith aboard as exec producer.

The project is being shot at Baang Rig Studios in Thailand, with the Southeast Asian country standing in for the U.S. We’re told backing comes from Thai sources and a US company which wasn’t disclosed.

