‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ Instructor Remi Adeleke & Director Nick Nanton Team For Doc About Heroes

EXCLUSIVE: SAS: Who Dares Wins and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test instructor and writer Remi Adeleke has teamed with Emmy-winner Nick Nanton on Hero, a doc feature exploring perseverance and hope. Nanton’s companies DNA Films and Abundance Studios are teaming to make the feature.

Adeleke and Nanton previously partnered to develop Timothy Ballard’s book Slave Stealers: True Accounts Of Slave Rescues Then & Now as a TV series alongside Ballard, Brian Norton and screenwriter Cody Newton Gifford.

Hero will explore the concept of the hero’s journey through stories of perseverance, hope, and courage in the face of adversity. It’s currently in post-production. Nanton is the director, with former Navy SEAL Adeleke producing.

Nanton is known for films such as Disney+’s Dickie V, Netflix’s The Rebound and Prime Video’s Rudy Ruttiger: The Walk On. Actor, director, producer and author Adeleke is a director/instrucutor in Channel 4’s successful SAS: Who Dares Wins format and its Fox counterpart Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. He also acted in Gerard Butler starrer Plane, and Michael Bay’s Ambulance and Underground 6.

Adeleke’s own story will be among the stories included in Hero, along with those of deaf singer-songwriter and America’s Got Talent contestant Mandy Harvey, UFC Bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz and Laura Penhaul, who led the first all-female crew to row the Pacific Ocean. They will each be interviewed to reveal stories of transformation.

“Since getting out of the military, storytelling, whether through books, TV or film has become my greatest passion,” said Adeleke. “And, as a storyteller, I’ve utilized the hero’s journey many times so it’s been ‘cool’ to be able to examine that process through the lens of actual people.”

“What I love about this topic is that none of the four featured people in the film would call themselves heroes, which is the whole point,” said Nanton. “I am making this film for everyone from kids to adults at any stage of their lives from all corners of the globe, to help them see how they can become the heroes of their own journeys and live fulfilled lives of success and significance.”

The documentary reunites Nanton, and Emmy Award-winning producer Giovanni Marsico. They worked together on Dreamer, which focused on entrepreneurs who never gave up on their dreams.

Nanton has made more than 60 docs and won 22 Emmys. He is also behind Prime Video series In Case You Didn’t Know with Nick Nanton, which he also hosts. His latest film, Dickie V, which followed the life of legendary sports broadcaster Dick Vitale, launched on Disney+ last year.

Adeleke’s upcoming projects include action-thriller Unexpected Redemption, which he wrote and is set to direct later this year, with Alan Siegel, Gary Burkhard and Gerard Butler’s G-BASE producing, alongside Al Munteanu of Square One Productions and Mike Gabrawy. His latest espionage thriller book series, Chameleon: A Black Box Thriller is set to be released next month.

He is repped by APA, The Talbot Fortune Literary Agency, Loeb & Loeb and Lon Haber & Co.