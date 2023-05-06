Sara Lee Dies: Winner Of Reality Show ‘Tough Enough’ And WWE Wrestler Was 30 – Update

UPDATE: Texas medical examiners said Friday that 30-year-old Sara Lee’s death was a suicide. The 30-year-old ingested a fatal combination of alcohol and drugs.

Lee died last October in her San Antonio, Texas home. The medical examiners said she had a mixture of amphetamines, doxylamine and alcohol in her system, a spokesperson for the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Lee won a one-year, $250,000 WWE contract in the “Tough Enough”competition’s sixth season.

EARLIER: Sara Lee, winner of Season 6 of the WWE’s reality series Tough Enough, died today at age 30, her mother said. No cause was given.

“It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus,” Terri Lee wrote on social media. “We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn.”

Lee recently battled what she called a sinus infection but posted earlier this week that she was feeling well enough to work out.

“Celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym 2 days in a row,” she wrote on Instagram. “First ever sinus infection kicked my butt.”

Lee earned a WWE one-year contract after her 2015 win on the reality series but was released in September 2016. She went on to wrestle on the independent circuit.

Fellow wrestler Bull James organized a GoFundMe for Lee’s family. He wrote:

“We’re all shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Tough Enough winner Sara Lee. As her loving husband, Cory, picks up the pieces and continues to raise their 3 children, the last thing anyone in that position wants to be worried about is money and paying for a funeral and everything else that comes along with it.

“The wrestling community has always been one to come together in the wake of tragedy and this is no different. Every penny raised from this will go directly to Cory and the kids. Thank you all in advance. RIP Sara, you were one of the good ones.”

Lee married fellow WWE wrestler Cory James Weston, who worked under the stage name Wesley Blake, in 2017. They had two children, daughter Piper and son Brady. No memorial plans have been announced.