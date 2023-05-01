Sandra Oh, Ke Huy Quan, Joanna Gaines & Shohei Ohtani Among Gold House’s A100 Honorees

Gold House has unveiled its annual A100, the list that honors the 100 Asian Pacific leaders impacting American culture and society. The list includes names like Sandra Oh, Ke Huy Quan, Joanna Gaines and Angels baseball player Shohei Ohtani.

“Gold House’s A100 List is a vital representation of the diverse opportunities and achievements of and for Asian Pacific leaders. Becoming begins with seeing–and it shows how we’re just getting started. I’m so proud to be part of past classes and applaud this year’s class.” said Michelle Yeoh, Academy Award-winning actor, Gold House A100 Hall of Famer, and inaugural Gold Gala Honoree last year.

Gold House will celebrate these honorees through a slate of events from May 5 through May 7, including the Gold Gala on May 6, the premier and most-viewed Asian Pacific gathering, which convenes over 750 Asian Pacific and multicultural luminaries across industries and highlights several major initiatives that will define the next wave of the Asian Pacific movement.

“In the past year, from Everything Everywhere All At Once at the Oscars to IPOs on the NYSE and NASDAQ, we’ve moved from Asian Pacific community firsts to global industry firsts. This is no longer about just having a seat at the table or belonging–the A100 and the powerful Gold Gala are about building new houses by breaking established ceilings for all communities.” said Bing Chen and Jeremy Tran, CEO and COO of Gold House. “By distilling and punctuating the Asian Pacific community’s essential impact on culture, we reimagine what’s possible for our community and redefine how we’re seen in society.”

Honorees on this year’s A100 include:

• A1 in Activism & Journalism: Geena Rocero (Author, Producer, Director, Trans Rights Advocate)

• A1 in Business & Technology: Neal Mohan (CEO, YouTube)

• A1 in Entertainment & Media: Bela Bajaria (Chief Content Officer, Netflix)

• A1 in Fashion & Lifestyle: Radhika Jones (Editor-in-Chief, Vanity Fair)

• A1 in Sports & Gaming: Shohei Ohtani (Professional Baseball Player, Anaheim Angels)

Additionally, fourteen individuals who have been selected for prior A100 Lists were selected for induction into the Hall of Fame.

The A100 also includes special honors:

• SeeHer Award for artists who advocate for gender equality, portray characters with authenticity, defy stereotypes, and push boundaries in front of and behind the camera: Sandra Oh (Actor, Producer)

• Leading Man Honor for the most impactful gentleman across representation, business, and community: Ke Huy Quan (Academy Award-winning Actor)

• New Gold Honor for a rising leader who will redefine canon for the Asian Pacific community: Iman Vellani (Award-winning Actor)

• Gold Legend Honor for a lifetime of indelible contributions to the success and representation of the Asian Pacific community: Andrew and Peggy Cherng (Co-Founders and Co-CEOs, Panda Express); Dominic Ng (Chairman & CEO, East West Bank); and Lea Salonga (Tony Award winner, Disney Legend, Singing voice of Mulan)

• Gold Icon Honor for a transformational moment for the Asian Pacific community: Everything Everywhere All At Once Cast & Creators

• Gold Generation Honor for a moment with ongoing cultural impact that is felt across generations: Joy Luck Club Cast & Creators

• Gold Ally Honor for multicultural leaders committed to progressing culture for all: Eva Longoria (Actor, Producer, Director)

Activism & Journalism

• Alex Wagner (Journalist and News Anchor, MSNBC)

• Amanda Nguyen (Founder, Rise)

• Amna Nawaz (Co-anchor, PBS NewsHour: Contributor, NBC News)

• Erika L. Moritsugu (Public Servant)

• Geena Rocero (Author, Producer, Director, Trans Rights Advocate)

• Jose Antonio Vargas (Writer, Producer, Director; Founder, Define American)

• Juju Chang (Emmy Award-Winning Journalist; Co-anchor, ABC News’ Nightline)

• Mina Na-Rae Fedor (Founder and Executive Director, API Youth Rising)

• Rob Bonta (California Attorney General)

• Vice Admiral Vivek H. Murthy, MD, MBA (U.S. Surgeon General, Department of Health and Human Services)

Business & Technology

• Anjula Acharia (Founder and CEO, A-Series Management and Investments)

• Ann Mukherjee (Chairman and CEO, Pernod Ricard North America)

• Anne Jakrajutatip (CEO, JKN Global Group Public Company Limited; Owner, Miss Universe Organization)

• David Lee & Kinjil Mathur (Chief Creative Officer & Chief Marketing Officer, Squarespace)

• Emilie Choi (President and COO, Coinbase)

• Garry Tan (President and CEO, Y Combinator)

• Ida Liu (Global Head, Citi Private Bank)

• Jen Wong (COO, Reddit)

• Joseph Bae (Co-CEO, KKR)

• Laxman Narasimhan (CEO, Starbucks)

• Lisa Chang (Global Chief People Officer, The Coca-Cola Company)

• Lisa Su (CEO, Advanced Micro Devices)

• Mala Gaonkar (Founder, SurgoCap Partners)

• Melanie Perkins (Co-founder and CEO, Canva)

• Neal Mohan (CEO, YouTube)

• Neha Parikh (CEO, President, Board Director)

• Paul Kwan (Managing Director, General Catalyst)

• Peggy Fang Roe (EVP and Chief Customer Officer, Marriott International)

• Prakash Janakiraman (Co-founder Emeritus, Nextdoor)

• Selena Deckelmann (Chief Product and Technology Officer, Wikimedia Foundation)

• Susan Li (CFO, Meta)

• Tim Hwang (Chairman and CEO, FiscalNote)

Entertainment & Media

• Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, & Lee Sung Jin (Lead Cast & Creator, BEEF)

• Amber Midthunder (Actor)

• Asad Ayaz (Chief Brand Officer, The Walt Disney Company)

• Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hu, Sabrina Wu, Adele Lim, Cherry Chevapravatdumrong & Teresa Hsiao (Lead Cast & Creators of Joy Ride)

• Ben Wang, Jimmy Liu, Gene Luen Yang, Kelvin Yu, Destin Daniel Cretton, & Melvin Mar (Lead Cast & Creators of American Born Chinese)

• Craig Robinson (Executive Vice President, Chief Diversity Officer, NBCUniversal)

• Deborah Chow (Director)

• Devika Bulchandani (Global CEO, Ogilvy)

• Diep Tran (Editor-in-Chief, Playbill)

• Hannah Yang (Chief Growth Officer, The New York Times)

• Hong Chau (Actor)

• Iman Vellani (Award-winning Actor, Ms. Marvel)

• Jackson Wang (Artist)

• Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga, “Malia Arrayah” Nahinu, Trevor Salter, Benedict Wong, Anu Valia, & Jessica Gao (Lead Cast & Creators, She Hulk: Attorney at Law)

• Jen Yamato (Film Reporter, Los Angeles Times)

• Jinny Howe & Brandon Riegg (VP and Head of Drama Series & VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series, Netflix)

• Joel Kim Booster (Comedian, Writer, Actor)

• Jonathan Wang & Daniel Kwan (Filmmakers, Everything Everywhere All at Once)

• Joseph Chang (EVP and Global Strategy Officer, Kakao Entertainment)

• Ke Huy Quan (Academy Award-Winning Actor)

• KJ Apa, Charles Melton (Cast, Riverdale)

• Michelle Tang (Chief Growth Officer, McCann)

• Mike Van (President, Billboard)

• Nancy Lee (Chief of Staff to CEO and EVP, International, Disney)

• NewJeans (K-Pop Girl Group)

• Randall Park (Actor, Comedian, Director, Writer)

• Rina Sawayama (Musical Artist)

• Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh, Domee Shi, & Julia Cho (Lead Cast & Creators of Turning Red

• Sana Amanat (Producer)

• Sweetie (Musical Artist)

• Stephanie Hu (Actor)

• Stephanie Wu (Editor-in-Chief, Eater)

• Steve W. Chung (Chief Global Officer, CJ ENM)

• Steve Lacy (Musical Artist)

• Sulinna Ong (Global Head of Editorial, Spotify)

• Tesa Aragones (President, AKQA North America)

• Tilane Jones (President, ARRAY)

Fashion & Lifestyle

• Alfred Chang (CEO, Fear of God)

• Anna Sui (Fashion Designer)

• Bernard Kim (CEO, Match Group)

• David Tran (Founder, Huy Fong Foods)

• Debby Soo (CEO, OpenTable)

• Jeanne Yang (Producer, Manager, Stylist)

• Joanna Gaines (Interior Designer and Host)

• Ken Ohashi (CEO, Brooks Brothers)

• Margaret Zhang (Editor-in-Chief, Vogue China)

• Melissa King (Chef)

• Patrick Ta (Makeup Artist; Co-founder, Patrick Ta Beauty)

• ‘Bonney Nola Gabriel (Miss Universe 2022 and Miss USA 2022)

• Shay Mitchell (Actor; Co-founder, BEIS)

• Tariq M. Shaukat & Anuradha B. Subramanian (President & CFO, Bumble, Inc.)

• Tracy Romulus (Chief Brand Officer, KKW Brands)

Sports & Gaming

• Alex Chang (Chief Marketing Officer, San Francisco 49ers)

• Eileen Gu (Freestyle Skier; Olympic Gold Medalist)

• Hidetaka Miyazaki (Director, Elden Ring)

• Jason Robertson (Professional Hockey Player, Dallas Stars)

• Jessica Pegula (Professional Tennis Player)

• Jocelyn Alo (Professional Softball Player, Oklahoma City Spark)

• Kathryn Kai-Ling Frederick (Chief Marketing Officer, Los Angeles Rams)

• Laura Lee (Chief Content Officer, Twitch)

• Lester Chen & Andrew Chen (Partner & General Partner, Andreessen Horowitz)

• Li Li Leung (President & CEO, USA Gymnastics)

• Natalie Nakase (Assistant Coach, Las Vegas Aces)

• Pablo Sison Torre (Host, Writer, Commentator, ESPN, Meadowlark Media)

• Shohei Ohtani (Professional Baseball Player, Los Angeles Angels)

• Tammy Henault (Chief Marketing Officer, NBA)

• Whalen Rozelle (COO, Esports, Riot Games)

• Yuta Watanabe (Professional Basketball Player, Brooklyn Nets)