‘Damaged’: First Look At Samuel L. Jackson & Vincent Cassel In Thriller; Pre-Sales Closed For UK, Germany, More — Cannes Market

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s your first look at Samuel L. Jackson (Pulp Fiction) and Vincent Cassel (La Haine) in action-thriller Damaged, which wrapped this spring in Scotland.

Red Sea Media is handling sales in Cannes after previously closing pre-sales with Telepool for Germany, Signature for the UK & Australia, Top Film for CIS & Ukraine, Monolith for Poland, and Eagle Films for the Middle East.

Directed by Terry McDonough (Breaking Bad, Killing Eve), the film follows a Chicago police detective who goes to Scotland after an emerging serial killer’s crimes match those that he investigated five years earlier, one of which was the crime scene of his murdered girlfriend. Also starring are Gianni Capaldi, John Hannah and Kate Dickie.

Pic is produced by Paul Aniello and Red Sea’s Roman Kopelevich and is currently in post-production. BondIt Media Capital and Red Sea Media are fully financing with world sales and distribution handled by Red Sea. BondIt’s Luke Taylor and Matthew Helderman are executive-producing, alongside Marcie Sinaiko and Roman Viaris.

Scottish streaming service Streamdigital, which has a studios in Livingston, Scotland, has partnered with Red Sea Media and Bondit Media Capital on the production.

The rights deals were brokered by Roman Kopelevich for Red Sea Media.