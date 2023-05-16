Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Cannes Film Festival Juror Paul Dano On WGA Strike: “I Will Be There On The Picket Line When I Get Back Home”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Cannes Disruptors Exclusive: Scorsese, DiCaprio & De Niro On How They Found The Emotional Handle For Their Epic 'Killers Of The Flower Moon'
Read the full story

‘Damaged’: First Look At Samuel L. Jackson & Vincent Cassel In Thriller; Pre-Sales Closed For UK, Germany, More — Cannes Market

Damaged Red Sea media

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s your first look at Samuel L. Jackson (Pulp Fiction) and Vincent Cassel (La Haine) in action-thriller Damaged, which wrapped this spring in Scotland.

Red Sea Media is handling sales in Cannes after previously closing pre-sales with Telepool for Germany, Signature for the UK & Australia, Top Film for CIS & Ukraine, Monolith for Poland, and Eagle Films for the Middle East.

Directed by Terry McDonough (Breaking Bad, Killing Eve), the film follows a Chicago police detective who goes to Scotland after an emerging serial killer’s crimes match those that he investigated five years earlier, one of which was the crime scene of his murdered girlfriend. Also starring are Gianni Capaldi, John Hannah and Kate Dickie.

Pic is produced by Paul Aniello and Red Sea’s Roman Kopelevich and is currently in post-production. BondIt Media Capital and Red Sea Media are fully financing with world sales and distribution handled by Red Sea. BondIt’s Luke Taylor and Matthew Helderman are executive-producing, alongside Marcie Sinaiko and Roman Viaris.

Scottish streaming service Streamdigital, which has a studios in Livingston, Scotland, has partnered with Red Sea Media and Bondit Media Capital on the production.

The rights deals were brokered by Roman Kopelevich for Red Sea Media.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad