Samuel L. Jackson To Star As Disgraced White House Chef In Death-Row Drama ‘Last Meals’ With Boyd Holbrook — Cannes Market

EXCLUSIVE: Django Unchained and Captain Marvel star Samuel L. Jackson has been set to star in death-row drama Last Meals, joining the previously announced Boyd Holbrook (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Narcos).

Jackson will play Walter, a disgraced White House chef who finds himself many years later working in a maximum-security prison cooking last meals for inmates on death row. Holbrook will play Reed, the inmate who embarks on a hunger strike on Walter’s watch. The two men form an unlikely bond which gives Walter a look into the soul of a man who is willing to forgo his last pleasurable experience in order to protest his innocence.

This is a package whose script garnered good feedback in the last couple of years but was initially impacted by the pandemic and it has now been refashioned. It previously had Delroy Lindo attached in the Sam Jackson role and British filmmaker Adewale Akinnuoye Agbaje aboard to direct.

The film will now be helmed by New Yorker Andrew Levitas, whose films include Minimata starring Johnny Depp and Lullaby with Garrett Hedlund and Amy Adams.

The Solution has replaced Sentient International for international sales and will co-rep domestic with CAA Media Finance.

Script comes from Nicholls Fellowship-winning scribe Justin Piasecki, whose Stakehorse was recently acquired by Amazon in a heated bidding war.

Renée Tab and Christopher Tuffin of Sentient Entertainment are still aboard to produce and co-finance; also producing are Oscar winner Morgan Freeman, Oscar nominee Gary Lucchesi, and Lori McCreary and Michael McKay of Revelations Entertainment.

Andrew Schefter, Justin Piasecki, Myles Nestel and Lisa Wilson will executive-produce.

Samuel L. Jackson is represented by CAA, Anonymous Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. Holbrook is represented by WME Entertainment and Range Media Partners.

Levitas is represented by CAA and Range Media Partners. PIasecki is represented by Paradigm and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox, L.L.P.