Filmmaker Sally Potter To Release Debut Music Album ‘Pink Bikini’ 

British filmmaker Sally Potter (Orlando, The Party) is set to release her debut music album, Pink Bikini.

Billed as a “semi-autobiographical” collection of songs, the album will feature music and lyrics by Potter, and will be based on the filmmaker’s experience coming of age as a young woman in 1960s London, as a “young rebel” and activist. Musical arrangements on the album will feature work from guitarist Fred Frith, who has long collaborated with Potter on her film scores. The album will be released July 14.

Best known for her directorial work on features such as 1992’s Orlando, an adaptation of Virginia Woolf’s classic novel starring Tilda Swinton, and Ginger & Rosa (2012), starring Elle Fanning, Potter had a music career that predates her work in cinema. During the 1970s, she was a member of the Feminist Improvising Group, an avant-garde band that toured extensively in Europe.

Potter also performed with the Film Music Orchestra and collaborated (as lyricist) with Lindsay Cooper on the album Oh Moscow, performing in the USSR and East Berlin in 1989, before the wall came down.

“Pink Bikini chronicles some of the key moments of the turbulent female years of transition from childhood to young adulthood that I experienced growing up in the 1950s and 60s in London,” Potter said.

“The arc of the songs begins with an evocation of the very earliest intimacies of life before language, then travels through the epic pains of love, loss, and awakening in the teenage years, with its fears of global and personal annihilation, and finally out the other side, when life itself seems to be beginning again.”

Last year, Potter her latest film work, Look At Me, a short film starring Chris Rock and Javier Bardem at the Venice Film Festival. Her soundtrack albums have been released by labels including Sony Classical and Deutsche Grammaphon.