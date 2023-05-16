SAG Awards 2024 Date Set; Netflix Will Livestream Show

It’s mid-May, so it’s almost time for awards season! Well, not really, but we are getting some dates for the 2023-24 trophy chase. The 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards today were set for Saturday, February 24, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Netflix will stream the show live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

SAG Awards nominations will be revealed on Wednesday, January 10. See the full timeline below.

Organizers note that producers, studios/networks, agents, managers or publicists may submit a performance for consideration in a category of the actor’s choosing — with the actor’s permission. Actors also may submit their own performances. Eligible performances must air or premiere between January 1-December 31, 2023.

The 2023 SAG Awards were a strong preview of the Oscar acting nods, as Michelle Yeoh won Female Actor in a Leading Role for A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once –– with also took the Ensemble prize en route to a Best Picture Oscar win — and the pic’s Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis and also won for their supporting roles. Brendan Fraser took Male Actor in a Leading Role for A24’s The Whale, ahead of his Academy Awards triumph.

Here are the key deadlines and dates leading to the 30th anniversary SAG Awards:



Monday, August 28

Submissions Open at sagawards.org/submissions



Friday, October 27

Submissions Close at 5 p.m. (PT)



Monday, December 4

Nominations Voting Opens



Sunday, January 7

Nominations Voting Closes at 5 p.m. (PT)



Wednesday, January 10

Nominations Announced



Wednesday, January 17

Final Voting Opens



Friday, February 23

Final Voting Closes at 12 Noon (PT)



Saturday, February 24

30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards