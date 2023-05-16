SAG Awards 2024 Date Set; Netflix Will Livestream Show

It’s mid-May, so it’s almost time for awards season! Well, not really, but we are getting some dates for the 2023-24 trophy chase. The 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards today were set for Saturday, February 24, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Netflix will stream the show live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.
SAG Awards nominations will be revealed on Wednesday, January 10. See the full timeline below.
Organizers note that producers, studios/networks, agents, managers or publicists may submit a performance for consideration in a category of the actor’s choosing — with the actor’s permission. Actors also may submit their own performances. Eligible performances must air or premiere between January 1-December 31, 2023.
The 2023 SAG Awards were a strong preview of the Oscar acting nods, as Michelle Yeoh won Female Actor in a Leading Role for A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once –– with also took the Ensemble prize en route to a Best Picture Oscar win — and the pic’s Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis and also won for their supporting roles. Brendan Fraser took Male Actor in a Leading Role for A24’s The Whale, ahead of his Academy Awards triumph.
Here are the key deadlines and dates leading to the 30th anniversary SAG Awards:
Monday, August 28
Submissions Open at sagawards.org/submissions
Friday, October 27
Submissions Close at 5 p.m. (PT)
Monday, December 4
Nominations Voting Opens
Sunday, January 7
Nominations Voting Closes at 5 p.m. (PT)
Wednesday, January 10
Nominations Announced
Wednesday, January 17
Final Voting Opens
Friday, February 23
Final Voting Closes at 12 Noon (PT)
Saturday, February 24
30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
