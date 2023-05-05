SAG-AFTRA & Other Groups Launch Green Council Initiative To Promote Eco-Friendly Entertainment

SAG-AFTRA, in partnership with the Motion Picture Association and a host of other industry unions and organizations, has launched the Green Council Initiative to promote eco-responsible entertainment. Founded by SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, the initiative’s top priority is the reduction of single-use plastic on set, on screen and in audience homes, while normalizing the use and depictions of reusables – much like the “Buckle Up Hollywood!” movement pushed to promote seat belt awareness back in the 1990s.

Green Council’s founding members include Drescher, Cate Blanchett, Robert Redford, Meryl Streep, Jeff Bridges, Diane Keaton, Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, Salma Hayek, Gloria Estefan, Peter Sarsgaard, Rosario Dawson, Billy Porter, Aida Rodriguez, Jason Momoa, Rachel Bloom, Chris Colfer, David Dastmalchian and Ellen Crawford.

“Tonight the entertainment industry takes the hero’s journey together on behalf of the greater good in solidarity,” Drescher said in announcing the formal launch of the Green Council while in Washington DC for the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner. “We appreciate that our industry is unlike most others, because we have the capability of shaping a culture, shifting a paradigm, influencing audiences around the world, and to that end, tonight we launch Green Council.”

MPA Chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin said that “Our industry, of course, has a storied history of engaging and educating audiences and, at crucial moments, bringing about much-needed social change. Green Council will build upon this work, to inspire audiences towards eco-responsible entertainment and convey the important message that everyone can play a role in protecting and preserving our planet.”



In addition to SAG-AFTRA and the MPA, Green Council partners include the WGA West, the DGA, IATSE, Hollywood Teamsters Local 399 and the Recording Industry Association of America. Advisors include Drescher’s Cancer Schmancer Movement, Environmental Media Association, Plastic Pollution Coalition, Habits of Waste, Environment and Human Health, Inc., Green the Bid, Environmental Working Group, and Plastic Oceans.

