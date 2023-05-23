SAG-AFTRA Inks “Groundbreaking” Deal With Cameo For Business, Digital Marketplace That Connects Celebrities With Fans & Brands

SAG-AFTRA and Cameo for Business (C4B), the celebrity digital marketplace that connects talent with fans and brands, have reached what the guild is calling a “groundbreaking” agreement that allows its members to work under a SAG-AFTRA contract and count their C4B earnings toward their pension and health benefits.

Cameo for Business is a digital marketing platform connecting brands of all sizes directly with entertainers, athletes, creators and other high-profile talent to create social and promotional content. According to the guild, there are “tens of thousands of stars on the platform, many of whom are SAG-AFTRA members who want the rights, benefits and protections afforded by a union contract.”

Fran Drescher, the guild’s president who herself is a Cameo talent, said: “The commercial industry has changed so much and we’re keeping up with it. I am so excited about this new agreement and proud that we found an innovative way for our members to have their work covered and earn towards their health and pension benefits. It’s a win for everyone involved. Now everybody can be #CoveredOnC4B.”

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the guild’s national executive director and chief negotiator, said that the new agreement is similar to SAG-AFTRA’s Influencer and Podcast Agreements, and “is another example of the ways in which SAG-AFTRA continues to innovate contracts to ensure that members have the opportunity to cover their work and be eligible for health insurance and retirement benefits, as well as be in good standing with the union, and have guidance and staff support every step of the way.”

Said Cameo co-founder & CEO Steven Galanis: “Our mission at Cameo for Business is to seamlessly connect our talent with the brands they love for fast, high-performing creative marketing content. The talent experience is a top priority so we’re thrilled that this new SAG-AFTRA partnership will ensure that existing and new talent are easily covered and contributing to their essential membership benefits while engaging with brands on our platform.”

Founded in 2017, Cameo bills itself as the leading marketplace connecting fans and brands directly with tens of thousands of pop culture personalities in the form of personalized video messages, engaging fan experiences, and marketing content partnerships. The platform also has helped raise more than $2 million for a wide range of charities.