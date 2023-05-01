Ryan Murphy’s ‘Monster’ Anthology Series To Focus On Erik & Lyle Menendez For Season 2 At Netflix

Ryan Murphy is diving into the psyche of not one, but two, infamous killers for Season 2 of Netflix‘s hit Monster anthology series.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story will tell the story of the brothers, who were convicted in 1996 for the murders of their parents. In addition to the scripted series, Netflix also has exclusive access to Lyle and Erik Menendez for a forthcoming documentary feature.

An announcement video released Monday features the 911 call from the murders, where Lyle sobs on the phone as he tells the operator that his mom and dad have been shot. The new season is expected to hit Netflix in 2024.

José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez were fatally shot in their Beverly Hills home in 1989. Erik and Lyle were not the initial suspects in the killings, though police began to investigate their involvement in the months after.

Erik eventually confessed to his psychologist Jerome Oziel, who told his mistress, Judalon Smyth. Smyth would become a key witness in the brothers’ trial. During the trial, the brothers said they’d committed the murders out of self defense after a lifetime of abuse from their parents, particularly their father. They were tried separately, and both juries deadlocked, resulting in a mistrial. They were later tried together and found guilty. Erik and Lyle were sentenced to life without parole and remain incarcerated at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in Southern California.

The first trial enthralled the nation when it was broadcast on Court TV, and it is often thought to have helped usher in the modern fascination with true crime. A judge later ruled that cameras would not be allowed in the court room for the second trial.

The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story will follow the incredibly popular first season of Murphy’s anthology series, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Led by Evan Peters, the series became Netflix’s second most popular English-language TV show of all time, just behind Stranger Things 4, with more than 1B hours viewed in the first 60 days on the platform.

In November, Netflix ordered two additional installments of the Monster franchise following the success of Dahmer. It’s not clear that each season will follow someone convicted of murder, specifically, as Netflix has only said that every installment will “tell the stories of other monstrous figures who have impacted society.” The focus of the third season has not been revealed.