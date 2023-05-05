Russell Crowe To Be Honored At Karlovy Vary; Johnny Depp To Star In Fest’s New Trailer

Russell Crowe is set to receive the coveted Crystal Globe for Outstanding Artistic Contribution to World Cinema at this year’s Karlovy Vary International Film Festival. To celebrate his achievements, the festival will be presenting a 20-year anniversary screening of Peter Weir’s Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, which earned Crowe a Golden Globe nomination.

Crowe is also set to perform with his band Indoor Garden Party at the festival’s opening night concert on June 30.

Additionally, Karlovy Vary’s new original trailer, which will premiere at the opening ceremony, will star Johnny Depp. KVIFF is well known for its original trailers, which take a distinctive approach to honoring guests and award recipients from previous editions of the fest.

Related Story Karlovy Vary To Host Iranian Cinema Retrospective And Expand Future Frames Program With UTA & Range Media Partnership

Depp will be the 18th person to appear in a trailer made especially for the festival, this one being directed by Ivan Zachariáš. Depp was previously a guest at KVIFF in 2021 – during a time when most of Hollywood was largely shunning the superstar because of allegations of abuse from ex-wife Amber Heard. Back then, he presented two films at the festival he produced: the documentary Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan and the drama Minamata.

Crowe, who will touch down in the Czech spa town next month, won an Oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal of the Roman general Maximus in Ridley Scott’s historical drama Gladiator. The following year, he earned his third Oscar nomination, won his first Golden Globe and a Best Actor BAFTA award for his role as the mentally ill mathematical genius John Nash in Ron Howard’s A Beautiful Mind.

He went on to have a long-running collaboration with the renowned director Ridley Scott, with whom he went on to shoot A Good Year, American Gangster, Body of Lies and Robin Hood. Crowe is also known for his roles in sports biopic Cinderella Man, musical Les Misérables, war drama The Water Diviner (which he also directed), Fathers and Daughters, The Nice Guys, Man of Steel and Unhinged. In 2022, he directed and starred in the thriller Poker Face. He can currently be seen in horror-thriller The Pope’s Exorcist.

Crowe has been performing music since the 1980s and in 2017 his band Indoor Garden Party released the album The Musical.

This year’s edition of KVIFF takes place June 30 – July 8, 2023.