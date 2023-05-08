Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Drew Barrymore Revives ‘Never Been Kissed’ Role Josie Grossie In MTV Movie & TV Awards’ Opening Bit; Pushes For Skipper Appearance In ‘Barbie’ Film

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

WGA Strike: Studios Move In To Suspend TV Overall Deals
Read the full story

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars’ Cast Highlight Importance Of Queer Stories Amid “Bigoted” Anti-Trans Laws In MTV Movie & TV Awards Acceptance Speech

RuPaul's Drag Race wins at the MTV Movie & TV Awards
RuPaul's Drag Race wins at the MTV Movie & TV Awards MTV

The cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars took the golden popcorn for Best Competition Series at the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

During their pre-recorded acceptance speech, the cast took the opportunity to speak out against the anti-trans legislation against the LGBTQ+ community.

Related Story

MTV Movie & TV Awards Complete Winners List: Pedro Pascal, Tom Cruise & ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Among Golden Popcorn Recipients

“At this time it’s so important to hear queer and trans stories from queer and trans people, to meet the artists behind the artistry and see the human beings there, so we can have empathy for one another and halt these blatantly bigoted anti-queer, anti-trans legislations,” Jinkx Monsoon said.

RELATED: Jennifer Coolidge Acknowledges WGA Strike In 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards Acceptance Speech: “Almost All Great Comedy Starts With Great Writers”

Jaida Essence Hall added that “in response to these threats against drag performers all across the world” a Drag Defense Fund was created by World of Wonder (the production company behind RuPaul’s Drag Race) and MTV to support “ACLU’s work to defend and ensure LGBTQ rights all across the land.”

RELATED: Drew Barrymore Revives ‘Never Been Kissed’ Role Josie Grossie In MTV Movie & TV Awards’ Opening Bit; Pushes For Skipper Appearance In ‘Barbie’ Film

The drag queens ended their message to express their support for the writers adding, “As drag queens and independent artists we know how important it is to advocate for yourself and your worth and that’s why we queens stand with the writers in their strike.”

Check out their acceptance speech in the video posted below.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad