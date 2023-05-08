‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars’ Cast Highlight Importance Of Queer Stories Amid “Bigoted” Anti-Trans Laws In MTV Movie & TV Awards Acceptance Speech

The cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars took the golden popcorn for Best Competition Series at the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

During their pre-recorded acceptance speech, the cast took the opportunity to speak out against the anti-trans legislation against the LGBTQ+ community.

“At this time it’s so important to hear queer and trans stories from queer and trans people, to meet the artists behind the artistry and see the human beings there, so we can have empathy for one another and halt these blatantly bigoted anti-queer, anti-trans legislations,” Jinkx Monsoon said.

Jaida Essence Hall added that “in response to these threats against drag performers all across the world” a Drag Defense Fund was created by World of Wonder (the production company behind RuPaul’s Drag Race) and MTV to support “ACLU’s work to defend and ensure LGBTQ rights all across the land.”

The drag queens ended their message to express their support for the writers adding, “As drag queens and independent artists we know how important it is to advocate for yourself and your worth and that’s why we queens stand with the writers in their strike.”

