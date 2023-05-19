‘RRR’ Star NTR Jr’s 30th Film Title Confirmed As ‘Devara’; First Look Revealed

The producers of NTR30, the working title of an upcoming project from RRR star N.T. Rama Rao Jr. (aka NTR Jr), have confirmed that the film’s title will be Devara, and have shared a first look of the film.

Directed by Kortala Siva, the Telugu-language film also stars two big names from the Hindi-language film industry – Saif Ali Khan and actress Janhvi Kapoor, making her debut in the Telugu industry.

The film is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.

“With Devara, which means God, the star is here to set new benchmarks for the action genre in India,” the producers said in a tweet today.

Scheduled for a pan-India release on April 5, 2024, the film is produced by Mikkilineni Sudhakar and Kosaraju Hari Krishna. Crew includes Anirudh Ravichander handling the music, R Rathnavelu as cinematographer, Subu Cyril heading the art department and Sreekar Prasad serving as editor.