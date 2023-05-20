‘RRR’ Star NTR Jr Boards Film From ‘KGF: Chapter 1 & 2’ Director Prashanth Neel

RRR star N.T. Rama Rao Jr. (aka NTR Jr) is set to work with Prashanth Neel, a leading director of the Kannada-language film industry, on an as-yet-untitled project that is scheduled to start shooting in March 2024.

The project will be NTR Jr’s 31st film following Devara, a Telugu-language film directed by Kortala Siva, which was formerly known as NTR 30 and officially given a title Friday. Devara is scheduled for a pan-India release on April 5, 2024.

NTR 31 still only has a working title, but the producers released the news today to mark his birthday and said the film “is expected to set new benchmarks in the Indian film industry.”

“This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the careers of both NTR Jr. and Prashanth Neel, as they combine their creative genius to create a cinematic experience like never before,” the statement said. “As the film gears up for production, fans eagerly await the unveiling of more details, including the star-studded cast, the intriguing storyline, and the captivating visuals that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on cinema lovers.”

Neel directed Kannada-language blockbusters KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2, with the latter film becoming the highest-grossing release at the Indian box office last year, with a haul of $117.13 million (Rs9.7BN), outpacing even RRR.

Neel has also directed a Telugu-language feature, Salaar, starring Prabhas, which is scheduled for a wide pan-India release this September.