Ron Perlman, Rosanna Arquette & Others Set For Horror Thriller ‘Succubus’; Shout! Studios To Distribute In North America  

EXCLUSIVE: Shout! Studios and Convoke Media have set Ron Perlman (Nightmare Alley), Rosanna Arquette (Signs of Love) and Brendan Bradley (A Tale Told by an Idiot) to star in Succubus, a new horror thriller written and directed by R.J. Daniel Hanna (Hard Miles), which Shout! will distribute in North America.

Also starring Rachel Cook (The Hack Job), Olivia Applegate (Love & Death), Derek Smith (What/If), Emily Kincaid (Hard Miles) and Finley Rose Slater (Playing with Fire), Succubus follows a new father going through a marital separation who joins a dating app and matches with a beautiful but mysterious young woman… whose powers of seduction and manipulation entangle him in a mystery more horrifying than he could have ever imagined.

Producers on the film currently in production are Todd Slater of Convoke Media, Ari Novak and Anna Elizabeth James. John Rhodes, Jennifer Ambrose, and Braden Duemmler are exec producing alongside BondIt Media Capital, which has added financing to the picture.

“My favorite horror thrillers are ones that have something to say about human beings, and in Succubus, Daniel has crafted a chilling metaphor for the clutch that screens have on us,” said Shout! Studios’ Senior Vice President of Acquisitions and Originals, Jordan Fields. “This will disturb and resonate, like the best of the genre.”

Remarked filmmaker Hanna, “Succubus is a first-and-foremost a wild and brazen mystery-horror film about the most terrifying series of events that could ever befall a guy who let his nether regions do the thinking for him. But beyond the body horror, which is ample, it also comments on the very real vampire that’s sucking us all dry — our screens. As our hero is drawn by an online siren into her dark yet enticing world, he’s forced to face all he’s left behind, his whole real, meaningful life beyond the glowing rectangle he keeps in his pocket, and try to find a way back to it.”

Added Convoke Media’s owner Slater, “Daniel has crafted a story like none that this genre has seen before. He is an incredible storyteller and has created something that I know will make an impact when audiences watch. I’m thrilled to be a part of his vision and the amazing ensemble cast on this one.”

Perlman has most recently been seen on Peacock’s Poker Face and in such films as Don’t Look Up and Nightmare Alley, also lending his voice to Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio. Among the always-busy actor’s other upcoming projects are the action thriller Joe Baby with Harvey Keitel, the gangster pic Thug opposite Liam Neeson, Doug Liman’s Apple pic The Instigators opposite Matt Damon, Hong Chau and Paul Walter Hauser, the action comedy The Retirement Plan with Nicolas Cage and Ashley Greene, and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

The most recent credits for Arquette, the Emmy and Golden Globe nom known for films like Pulp Fiction and After Hours, are Clarence Fuller’s romantic drama Signs of Love with Dylan and Hopper Penn, as well as Netflix’s Florida Man, Peacock’s Paul T. Goodman and ABC’s Big Sky.

Notable credits for Bradley include Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas, as well as the indie drama A Tale Told by an Idiot which he co-wrote, directed, produced and starred in.

A Nicholl Fellowship winner who has edited such titles as the disaster movie Supercell starring Alec Baldwin, Anne Heche and Skeet Ulrich, and the horror film What Lies Below, which hit #1 on Netflix, Hanna most recently directed the cross-country-cycling dramedy Hard Miles, starring Matthew Modine and Sean Astin, which will be released in theaters early next year. He previously helmed Miss Virginia, another indie based on a true story, which stars Uzo Aduba, Aunjanue Ellis and Vanessa Williams.

Fields negotiated the deal for Succubus on behalf of Shout! Studios, with Convoke Media’s Slater on behalf of the filmmakers. Perlman is repped by Gersh and Link Entertainment; Arquette by Greene Talent, Ellen Meyer Management and Gang, Tyre, Ramer; Bradley by Carolina Talent and The Roster Agency; and Hanna by Larchmont Literary Agency.