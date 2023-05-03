Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees Announced: Kate Bush, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott & More

Kate Bush, who re-emerged in the public eye after ’80s song “Running Up That Hill” appeared on Stranger Things, and Willie Nelson, who just turned 90 last weekend, are now in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Among the other 2023 inductees announced by the Rock Hall today: Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Rage Against the Machine and The Spinners.

“This year’s incredible group of Inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock & roll,” said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “We are honored that this November’s Induction Ceremony in New York will coincide with two milestones in music culture; the 90th birthday of Willie Nelson and the 50th Anniversary of the birth of Hip Hop.”

The 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is scheduled for Friday, November 3 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

In addition to the inductees in the Performer category, the Hall also will honor hip-hop founding father DJ Kool Herc and pioneering rock guitarist Link Wray with the Musical Influence Awards; Chaka Khan, Al Kooper and Bernie Taupin with Musical Excellence Awards; and Soul Train creator, producer and host Don Cornelius with the Ahmet Ertegun Award.