‘RHONY’ Stars Sonja Morgan & Luann De Lesseps Return To Bravo In ‘Welcome To Crappie Lake’ Trailer Giving ‘Simple Life’ Vibes

Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan are returning to Bravo in a The Real Housewives of New York City spinoff Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake. The cable network dropped the trailer for the reality series that premieres at 9 p.m. ET Sunday, July 9. Watch a sneak peek above.

De Lesseps and Morgan are trading the Big Apple for Benton, Illinois and the preview shows the stars will be out of their element, making for a fun watch as they try to adapt to the small town. Initial reactions to the trailer reminded people of The Simple Life which starred Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie.

In Welcome to Crappie Lake the Benton City Council surprises the town residents by inviting the Real Housewives stars to help spruce up their small town (population just shy of 7,000) that was devastated by the pandemic.

It’s a fish-out-of-water experience for everyone involved, especially when the two Manhattanites check in to the local motel. The mayor wastes no time putting them to work and De Lesseps and Morgan quickly realize they have their work cut out for them.

From building a new playground to revitalizing the local theater with a full-on variety show and creating connections with the locals along the way, De Lesseps and Morgan use their ingenuity to help improve the surroundings and rally the town’s spirits.

Whether searching for the famous crappie fish in the lake with their bare hands or going mudding with monster trucks, one thing is for certain – with De Lesseps and Morgan in charge and out of their element, hijinks and hilarity are sure to follow.

De Lesseps and Morgan were also recently announced as part of the cast of the fifth season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip dubbed “RHONY Legacy.” They will be joined by other RHONY costars like Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley, Kristen Taekman and Kelly Killoren Bensimon.