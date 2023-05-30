‘RHOBH’ Alum Lisa Rinna Says Death Threats & A Vision Of Her Late Mother Moved Her To Exit Bravo Show

Lisa Rinna announced back in January that she was exiting The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after eight seasons. The Days of our Lives alum is now revealing that getting “death threats” from some viewers also weighed on her to make the decision to leave the Bravo reality series.

“I think the world itself has gotten so volatile that the response doesn’t match what we’re doing,” she told The Evening Standard about fan reactions to her on TV. “I didn’t want to live like that. I don’t think that’s healthy. The way the fan base reacts to the show now is not how it was when I first started. I mean, we were getting death threats.”

She continued, “Some of the most horrible things I’ve ever seen in print in my life, and it’s a reality show! It’s a stupid show! I thought: ‘It’s time to go.’ I’m not sure how much longer that can exist in the zeitgeist, to be honest with you.”

Rinna’s departure came a year after her mom Lois had died. In the same interview, the Veronica Mars alum says she had a vision of her mother that helped her make her final decision.

“It’s so wild because half the world will believe this, half the world will say, ‘That’s so weird,'” she said. “I was sleeping and I heard her say to me, ‘It’s time for you to go.'”

She continued, “I told a psychic and she said, ‘Oh yeah, she’s come to me and told me that. She wants you to be happy and follow your dream, but she says it’s time for you to go.’ I’ve never told anybody that, except for the psychic. I’m guided by my mom, for sure.”

In her statement announcing her departure from RHOBH, Rinna said, “This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun 8-year run and I am excited for what is to come!'”