Citizen Skull Management Launches BTL Division; Taylor Gray Boards ‘Renner’; Simon Khan Joins ‘Little Wing’; Wolfe Video Acquires ‘Nelly & Nadine’ – Film Briefs

EXCLUSIVE: The production and management company Citizen Skull is expanding with the launch of a BTL division to represent cinematographers, production designers, costumers, editors and others.

Leading the charge will be Liz Williamson (formerly of WPA), who is supported by Gerard George (formerly of Screen Talent Agency) and Mike Diaz. New signings at Citizen Skull that come with the expansion include Emmy winning cinematographer Petr Cikhart (The Amazing Race) and production designer Flora Ortega (God’s Country).

Citizen Skull has previously produced such titles as Collision, 12 Feet Deep, Heartthrob, Oak Room and Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street, continuing to produce 5-7 titles a year, with writers, directors and actors also being repped on the management side.

***

Taylor Gray Mark Hanson

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Gray (High Expectations) has signed on for a role opposite Frankie Muniz and Violett Beane in Robert Rippberger’s sci-fi thriller Renner, which is heading into production this summer.

The film written by Martin Medina and David Largman Murray, from a story by Luke Medina, follows the computer genius Renner (Muniz) as he looks to court his neighbor Jamie (Beane) with the help of an AI he develops named Salenus — only to realize, a bit too late, that he accidentally programmed his manipulative mother into it.

Gray plays Chad, a ruthless and uncaring man who has little appreciation for his supposed sister Jamie and sees Renner as nothing other than an inconvenience to their plans. Rippberger will produce alongside Martin Medina, KT Kent, Devin Keaton, and Jay Burnley of Slated. Exec producers are Greg Gertmenian, Ali Baghdadi, Kyle Pritchard, Stan Hahnel, LeaAnne Hahnel, Anita Konka, Laura Winstead, Nathan Edwards and Neuman Vong.

Recently wrapping Any Day Now with Paul Guilfoyle, Gray also leads the upcoming feature High Expectations opposite Kelsey Grammer. He is repped by Seven Summits Pictures & Management, Insurge-Ent and Felker Toczek Suddleson.

***

Simon Khan Stephanie Girard

EXCLUSIVE: Newcomer Simon Khan has booked a role in Little Wing, Paramount+’s coming-of-age film from Awesomeness, which Dean Israelite is directing from John Gatins’ script. The actor joins an ensemble that also includes the previously announced Brian Cox, Kelly Reilly, Brooklynn Prince and Che Tafari.

Inspired by the New Yorker article of the same name by Susan Orlean, Little Wing tells the story of Kaitlyn (Prince), a 13-year-old girl who, reeling from her parents’ divorce and the pending loss of her home, is drawn into the world of pigeon racing. She hopes to solve her family’s financial woes by stealing a valuable bird, but instead forms a bond with the owner who cultivates her love of the sport.

Khan will play Kaitlyn’s brother, Matt. Producers on the film are Gatins and Naomi Despres. Israelite, Karen Rosenfelt, Donald De Line, Susan Orlean, Cox, Don Dunn and Liz Brandenburg are exec producing.

***

Nelly & Nadine Auto Images

EXCLUSIVE: Wolfe Video has picked up rights to Magnus Gertten’s acclaimed documentary Nelly & Nadine, slating the true holocaust queer love story for release on VOD on June 6th, on the heels of its theatrical bow in New York City on December 16, 2022.

Nellie & Nadine world premiered at the 2022 Berlin Film Festival, where it won the Teddy Jury Award, the highest honor for an LGBTQ+ film. The film examines an unlikely love story between two women that begins on Christmas Eve 1944, in the Ravensbrück concentration camp. Despite being separated in the last months of the war, Nelly and Nadine manage to later reunite and spend the rest of their life together. For many years their love story was kept a secret, even to some of their closest family. But now Nelly’s grandchild, Sylvie, has decided to open Nelly and Nadine’s unseen personal archives and uncover their remarkable story.

Ove Rishøj Jensen is the film’s producer.