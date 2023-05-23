Religion Of Sports Names Pietro Moro COO/CFO, Promotes Two & Hires Four For Production Team

EXCLUSIVE: Religion of Sports, the Emmy-winning sports media company founded by Gotham Chopra, Tom Brady and Michael Strahan, has today named Pietro Moro to the hybrid role of COO/CFO, also spotlighting the expansion of its production team with two promotions and four hirings.

In his new role at ROS, Moro will oversee teams in development, production and post-production, finance, human resources and operations. He comes to the company after serving as CFO of Gunpowder & Sky, the independent film and TV studio run by former MTV President Van Toffler. During his time at Gunpowder, Moro led finance, HR and operations functions, spearheading the company’s corporate development efforts, and most recently, running the Dust and Alter direct-to-consumer brands division.

“I’ve been a fan of awe-inspiring stories about legendary athletes my entire life,” said Moro in a statement to Deadline. “After meeting with Gotham and Ameeth [Sankaran, CEO] and learning about their vision for the growth of Religion of Sports and some of the projects they had been working on, my curiosity quickly became sheer enthusiasm. Religion of Sports is on a spectacular rise bringing its myth-making storytelling to its loyal audiences in sports, and rapidly expanding to other genres, media and territories. I couldn’t be more thrilled to be working alongside this amazing team and to be part of the strong momentum in the company’s next chapter.”

Added Sankaran, “I am thrilled to welcome Pietro to Religion of Sports as our first CFO/COO. His deep-rooted understanding of our industry, enthusiasm for the content we are creating and passion for great storytelling will be of tremendous benefit to our company as we enter this next phase of our growth and development.”

Religion of Sports named Meg Cirillo and Pam Daniels as those receiving promotions, with the former to serve on the Production team as Co-Executive Producer and Showrunner and the latter to serve as Vice President of Production.

A two-time Emmy winner, Cirillo has been involved with such notable ROS projects as Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, Simone vs Herself, Greatness Code and Passion Play: Russell Westbrook.

Boasting nearly 25 years of production experience, Daniels has, in her five years at ROS, been part of projects including the Emmy-nominated docuseries Simone vs Herself as well as the Emmy-winning Greatness Code.

“As we continue to build upon our success from 2022 and the first quarter of 2023, we are proud to recognize the work of Meg and Pam in leading many of our most successful and impactful productions,” said Sankaran. “We will also continue to invest heavily in our production team to broaden our in-house capabilities and deliver more premium content that inspires.”

Religion of Sports’ final announcement of the day concerns the hiring of Gloria Coronado-Myatt as Vice President of Post Production, Bryant Robinson as Lead Creative, Andy Zare as Archival Supervisor and Brian Miller as Music Supervisor.

Coronado-Myatt’s credits on the producing front include Untold (Netflix), Shut Up and Dribble (Showtime), Passion Play: Russell Westbrook (Showtime), Man in the Arena: Tom Brady (ESPN+), Neymar: The Perfect Chaos (Netflix) and Greatness Code (Apple TV+).

Robinson has worked on Origins of Hip-Hop (A&E Networks), as well as the documentary For Khadija on musical artist French Montana and a project called Monster on Beats by Dre inventor Noel Lee.

Zare has worked on NOVA (PBS), Simone vs Herself (Facebook Watch), Colin in Black & White (Netflix), The Story of God with Morgan Freeman (Nat Geo) and Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammed Ali (Netflix).

A 25-year industry veteran, Miller boasts experience at MTV, NFL Network, ESPN and Nickelodeon, having worked on both the VMAs and multiple Super Bowls.

Religion of Sports recently acquired the UK-based production company Jiva Maya, founded by Manish Pandey, also expanding with the hire of their first-ever CMO Ben Whitla. The company launched their Netflix docuseries McGregor Forever, giving an all-access look into Conor McGregor’s epic journey back to the top of the UFC, on May 17th. Other docuseries to come from the company, as announced last week, include In the Arena: Serena Williams (ESPN) and a documentary focused on a season in the NBA G League (Prime Video).