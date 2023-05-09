Rebel Wilson Action-Comedy ‘Bride Hard’ Heads To Cannes Market

EXCLUSIVE: Pitch Perfect and The Hustle star Rebel Wilson is set to star in action-comedy film Bride Hard from director Simon West (Expendables 2) for a Cannes market launch.

The film follows “badass secret agent Sam (Wilson) who has been tasked with one of her hardest missions yet – being a Maid of Honor for her childhood best friend”.

Screenplay was written by Shaina Steinberg from a story by Steinberg and CeCe Pleasants. WME Independent will handle worldwide sales.

Balcony 9 Productions will be producing and financing. Producers include Joel David Moore and Max Osswald (Some Other Woman), Cassian Elwes (Mudbound), and Colleen Camp (Knock Knock).

“Bride Hard combines action, adventure and comedy. These are genres I love to mix together. I’ve done it in the past with films like Expendables 2 or even going back to Con-Air and Tomb Raider,” said West. “I think audiences will love this. It operates on so many levels. It’s exciting, glamorous, a huge ensemble cast and with Rebel Wilson in the lead it’s guaranteed to be hilarious.”

Balcony 9’s upcoming projects include the action racing biopic Guthrie starring Hilary Swank and written by Jason Keller (Ford Vs Ferrari); and the true crime thriller The Leader staring Tim Blake Nelson, Vera Farmiga and Simon Rex.

Wilson, who recently starred in Netflix’s Senior Year, isn’t a stranger to wedding comedies having also appeared in hit pic Bridesmaids.

Wilson is repped by WME. West is repped by A3 Artists Agency. Balcony 9 is represented by Dentons LLP and Jones & Jones Law Group.