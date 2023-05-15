Reba McEntire Joins ‘The Voice’ Season 24 As Judge

Country music star Reba McEntire, who’s coming off a role as mega mentor on Season 23 of NBC’s The Voice, has been promoted to judge for Season 24, taking over Blake Shelton’s red chair. She joins veteran coach John Legend and returning coaches Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani. This will be the first season without Shelton, who announced in October 2022 that Season 23 would be his last.

McEntire previously served as Battle Advisor to Team Blake during the show’s inaugural season.

Season 23 live shows kick off tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT with a two-hour semi-final. The top 8 artists will perform live for the first time in front of coaches for their chance at a spot in the finale. Viewers will vote for their favorite artist in real time, and the results will be revealed at the end of the show.

This season of The Voice is the #1 alternative series in total viewers for the fourth consecutive season.

The Voice comes from MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson and Adam H. Sher.