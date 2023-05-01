‘Reacher’, ‘Wheel Of Time’, ‘League Of Their Own’ Among Prime Video Titles To Stream On Amazon Freevee

Amazon Freevee is expanding its lineup of hit Prime Video original TV series and movies that soon will be available to stream for free on the service, including Reacher, The Summer I Turned Pretty, The Wheel Of Time, A League of Their Own and docuseries LuLa Rich.

Starting May 26, the first three episodes of Amazon Original The Summer I Turned Pretty will be available for free exclusively on Amazon Freevee. It will be followed later by the entire first season of Reacher, starring Alan Ritchson, as well as the first full season of The Wheel of Time, ahead of its second season premiere this year on Prime Video.

Series also launching in May along with The Summer I Turned Pretty include the first three episodes of A League of Their Own, The Terminal List, and Paper Girls, plus the hit series Goliath and The Tick, full seasons of Homecoming and Upload, and the sci-fi mystery The Vast of Night. Amazon Originals will remain available for ad-free viewing on Prime Video.

More than 50 movies and TV series—including Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, The Grand Tour, Mozart in the Jungle, Bosch, Modern Love, Savage X Fenty, Sylvie’s Love, Troop Zero, and Late Night—are currently streaming on Freevee.